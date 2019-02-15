Margaret Thatcher Carnes, 97, died on February 6 she was the daughter of the late John and Jesse Thatcher. Born in Alexandria, KY Margaret graduated from Campbell County High School and attended Secretarial School. She worked in the Secretarial Pool for one of Procter & Gamble’s Executives at the time that the product Tide was introduced nationwide. She belonged to the Campbell County Homemakers and served as an associate director of the Alexandria Fair Board for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Jefferson Carnes, her sisters, Jane Thatcher Anderson and Elizabeth Thatcher Clough; and her brothers, John C. Thatcher and Daniel Thatcher.

She is survived by her daughter Susan C. Holliday, of Stanton KY and nephews Douglas Leroy Carnes, Steven Robert Anderson and Michael Leslie Anderson. Her nephews John Carl Thatcher and Mark David Anderson preceded her in death. A visitation service was held on February 10 at Hearne Funeral Home , 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. A separate visitation and funeral service was held on February 11 at Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington Street, Alexandria, KY. Burial was be in Alexandria Cemetery with Walt Schmidt, Justin Hall, Daniel Thatcher, Jamie Hon, Bill Voelker and Marvin Bryant serving as active pallbearers.

Gary Spencer, 54, of Ships Branch Road, Clay City, KY died at his residence on February 5. Born on November 6, 1964 in Campton, Kentucky, he was the son of Mildred Conley Spencer Gilbert of Clay City, KY and the late Victor Spencer. Gary grew up and was educated in the Danville, Vermilion County, Illinois area, but moved back to Kentucky 27 years ago. He had worked various jobs before becoming disabled. He loved woodworking, building things with his hands, listening to music, playing his guitar, watching UK basketball games, grilling and cooking, his Harley motorcycle and his dog Nicky.

Besides his mother, he is survived by one sister, Jacqueline Miller of Richmond, KY, one niece, Reagan Miller and one nephew, Darren Miller. He is also survived by a large extended family and friends in Illinois and Kentucky. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Larry Mullins, Beth Pennington and Becky Brewer were held on February 8 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Graveside services were held on February 9 at Kennon Cemetery in Clay City, KY with Darren Miller, Ray Conley, Tom Conley, Damon Conley, Ira Ledford, Judy Ledford, Doris Mullins, Glenda Miller, Dewey Miller, Wiley Miller and Gordon Miller serving as honorary pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Jerry Dale Harrison, 69, of Winchester, died on February 6 at the Markey Cancer Center. He was born in Irvine February 4, 1950 to Kelly and Myrtle Harrison. He was a truck driver for Fitzpatrick trucking.

He is survived by a daughter Sandra Renee Holloman of Winchester, one grandchild, one great grandchild, five brothers Kelly Harrison JR and wife Janet Clay City, Ralph Harrison and wife Cassie of Winchester, Charles Harrison, Howard “Doug” Harrison and wife Deborah of Florida, Jeff Harrison and wife Leigh Ann of Winchester, four sisters Margaret Davis, Carolyn Sue Crowe and husband Paul of Winchester, Anna Harrison and Carolyn Shortridge and husband Tony of Clay City. He was preceded in death by his parents Kelly and Myrtle Harrison, two brothers Franklin Harrison and Joseph Harrison and two sisters Mary Krebs and Jo Ann Brewer.

Memorial services were held on February 9 at the Ark of Mercy Church in Winchester.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.