By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

CSEPP Director Kevin Babcock, Powell County Judge Executive James Anderson, Magistrate Chad Patton, Magistrate Timmy Tipton, Laura Young with Powell County Schools and Powell County Ambulance Service Director Nathan Hall.

The Powell County Fiscal Court announced the purchase of TraumaMan training system on February 1

The TraumaMan training system was purchased for $30,000 with funds from provided by the CSEPP and will allow for continued education of Emergency Medical Services personnel and improve d readiness to respond to cases of an emergency in Powell County.

Powell County CSEPP will be working alongside with Kentucky Emergency Management and FEMA to collaborate with the Powell County Ambulance Service and Powell County High School’s HOSA Club to provide training.

“We are looking at spending somewhere around $100,000 this fiscal year on collaborative efforts between the Ambulance Service and the school system, this will help our paramedics here locally to enhance their skills,” Babcock said. “It’s an expensive but useful tool to bring us to the next level a lot of people around us don’t have access to this kind of equipment or expertise.”

“This will ensure that we deliver the best medical treatment for our citizens today and prepare the next generation,” CSEPP Director Kevin Babcock said. “As the CSEPP program replaces medical equipment, the partnership will allow outdated but still usable items to be used for training at the high school.”

“We are going to continue partner with the schools so interested students are prepared for a future in the medical field, they’ll gain access to real world equipment and assist in the annual CSEPP exercise,” Babcock said. “This will give them a better understanding of the need for preparation and training purposes, ensuring the safety of our community.”

Powell County Fiscal Court members says they are dedicated to providing opportunities that better the emergency response in Powell County and will continue to work to seek the funding to maintain highly trained and equipped personnel to respond and assist its citizens.

“The key is that we are making the county better and safer,” Babcock said. “The fiscal court has done a wonderful job of backing the Ambulance Service and CSEPP program to make sure that we are both meeting our needs.