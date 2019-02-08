Linville T. Brandenburg, age 47, of Clay City, KY died January 22, 2019 at Clark Regional Medical Center. Born in Lexington, KY he was the son of the late Diane Burton Brandenburg and Linville Ike (Lois) Brandenburg. He is survived by his wife, Christina Adkins Brandenburg of Stanton; his father, Linville Ike (Lois) Brandenburg of Lexington; two sons, Justin Brandenburg and Austin Brandenburg of Clay City; one daughter, Brittany Brandenburg of Clay City; one brother, B. J. (Cassie) Brandenburg of Clay City; three sisters: Ginger Smiley of Winchester, Pamela (Michael) Morton and Nancy Brandenburg of Clay City and one grandchild, Addison Fields. Funeral services officiated by Bro. John Burton were held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery, 27 Stonegate Drive, Stanton, KY with Carl Nolan, Mark Nolan, Ray Hughes, Chad Poe, Shannon Pasley, and Stuart Conley serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Steven Bricknell, Cody Morton, Dylan Morton, Jayden Brandenburg and Brayden Brandenburg. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Alma Riggs Trent, 85, died on February 1 at the Winsor Care Nursing Home in Mt. Sterling. She was born February 20, 1933 in Lee County to James and Nanny Riggs. She was a member of the Stanton Baptist Church and was a retired Machine Operator at Sylvania. She is survived by a son Mike Trent and wife Barbara of Mt. Sterling, daughter Sheila Law and husband Rick of Montana, three grandchildren Brian Trent, Robert Trent and Ashley Law and a brother Donald Riggs and wife Brenda of Louisville. She is preceded in death by her parents James and Nanny Riggs, her husband Robert Trent, four Jim Riggs, Ronald Riggs, Henry Riggs, Morris Riggs, three sisters Wanda Johnson, Cookie Clark and Patty Daniels.

Funeral services were held on February 5 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Estill Estes officiating. Burial followed in the Donnie G Randall Veterans Cemetery in Stanton. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services

Herbert Russell Embree, age 63, died at his residence in Stanton, KY on January 31, 2019. Born in Paragon, Indiana he was the son of the late William and Florence Zollars Embree. He was a retired factory employee of Infiltrator Systems in Winchester. He is survived by his wife, Crystal Tolson Embree of Stanton; one brother, Howard Norman Embree of Martinsville, IN and one sister, Norma Embree of Florida. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Shannon Stamper, 35, of Winchester, husband of Kim Stamper died on January 29 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born August 23, 1983 in Winchester to James and Mary Stamper. He was a member of the Cross Road Baptist Church.

He is survived by his parents James and Mary Stamper of Winchester, his wife Kim Stamper of Winchester, one son Shannon Stamper JR of Winchester, daughter Haley Marie Stamper of Winchester, two brothers James Stamper and wife Krissy of Winchester, Richard Stamper and wife Neda of Winchester, three sisters Vanessa Cruz and husband Jorge of Winchester, Betty Bowling and husband Wayne of Winchester and Mandy Mendoza of Winchester.

Funeral services were held on February 1 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City will Bro. Jimmy Smith officiating.

Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery in Clay City.

Pallbearers were Wes Shoemaker, Chris Cruz, Calob McCoy, Cody Barnett, Austin Mendoza, James Stamper, John Raleigh and Dakota Townsend.

Honorary pallbearers were Dustin McCoy, Donnie Winkler, J R Smith, Wayne Bowling, Jorge Cruz and Mike Baker.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.