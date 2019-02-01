Teresa Stidham is pictured receiving a check from her brother-in law, Stacy Stidham, who informed the organization about the TransCanada-ColumbiaGulf Community Investment Program. Also pictured is Stidham’s foster dog, Darci, who is available for adoption by contacting Friends of Powell County’s Pets.

By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

The Friends of Powell County Pets was recently awarded a $7,000 donation by TransCanada-ColumbiaGulf on January 26.

“They have a huge company in the United States and Canada and the company is always looking to make what they call community investments. The local station here in Stanton made it known to people that the company had a grant available and that they were willing to invest in the community,” Stidham said. “It just took somebody to apply letting them know that we are a non-profit in need of help and to ask for the money. We were very fortunate to be able to take advantage of what they were willing to offer.”

The organization plans to give the funding to the Powell County Animal Shelter to improve the shelter’s facilities.

“It is a challenge to house the amount of strays and abandoned dogs in this county because there is no more room in the building we want to expand the outside lot,” Teresa Stidham said. “The dogs have no room for exercise without someone to physically take them for a walk. We want to fence the area that is available which is still just a small spot. We want to provide another carport to cover the kennels outdoors and to provide extra kennels outside with concrete.”

Stidham says that the Friends of Powell County Pets and the Animal Shelter both are grateful to be chosen for the donation.

“We are extremely grateful because we are such a rural shelter that not a lot of people know about us even in our own county. People don’t even know were we are located so it’s hard to get attention and to get traffic from good adoptive owners who are looking for a pet,” Stidham said. “We are extremely grateful to be able to make these improvements and for people to know that we are here and that we do need help so it’s a big deal for both our organization and the shelter.”

The Friends of Powell County’s Pets is an official not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organization, as defined and approved by the Internal Revenue Service.

One hundred percent of donations and grant monies received by Friends of Powell County’s Pets are used to directly support the care of homeless cats and dogs in Powell County and to facilitate their transportation to no-kill facilities in the United States and Canada.

Care includes emergency and acute veterinarian care, vaccinations, heart-worm treatment and prevention, internal and external parasite treatment and prevention, spay or neutering, and treatment of communicable infectious illnesses among cats and dogs.

The organization also strives to educate the community about the importance of spaying and neutering while providing low-cost spay and neuter clinics.

If you would like additional information you contact Friends of Powell County’s Pets by calling 606-481-9430 or by emailing fopcpky@gmail.com.