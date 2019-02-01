Thomas Dean 79 of Clay City died Sunday, December 30, 2018 at his residence. He was born January 16, 1939 in Kenova, West Virginia to Scott and Julia Dean. He was a carpenter. He is survived by a son Mitchell Dean of Ohio, four daughters Lisa Creech of Clay City, Kathy Boone of West Virginia, Teresa Parsons of TX, Tammy Napier of West Virginia and two grandchildren Carson Creech and Jasmine Coffey of Clay City. No services are planned at this time. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Ganell Sue Smith, 78, wife of Hubert Smith of Winchester, KY died on January 21 at Clark Regional Medical Center. Born in Bowen, KY she was the daughter of the late Hillard Kalar and the late Arnice Jackson Kalar and she was a retired real estate broker with Tom Goebel Real Estate Company. Ganell Smith was a member of Macedonia Christian Church where she had served as a former Sunday School Teacher and former member of the Lady’s Prayer Service Group. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her brother, Gale Kalar and by her sister, Evelyn Darlene Gay. She is survived by her husband, Hubert Smith and two daughters, Alissa Angela Smith of Lexington and Andrea Leah Smith of Winchester.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Fred Turner on January 25 in Macedonia Christian Church, 4551 Winchester Road, Lexington, KY.

Graveside services were held on January 26 at Faulkner Cemetery in Stanton, KY.

Active pallbearers are Charles Faulkner, Wallace Reed, Kenny Rogers, Jr., Charles Gary Townsend, David Smith and Jerald Faulkner.

Honorary pallbearers are Scott and Lanita Wilson, Tom and Annette Goebel, Cecil and Gail Gross, Larry and Linda Neavill, Tom and Mary Ann Blackburn, Norman and Crystal Smith, Al and Pam Jones, Joe Christian, Terry and Barbara Wicker, Mike and Vera Irwin, Dwight and Judy Anderson.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Clara Lee Henson, 89, widow of Clarence Henson, died on January 23 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She was born October 10, 1929 to the late Wilbur and Delva Gillespie Rose. Survivors include, sons, James E. Henson, Frankfort and Dean Henson, Union; and 4 grandchildren. Burial in Resthaven Cemetery in Stanton. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

James David Maine, 54, of Clay City, died on January 25 at his residence. He was born April 26, 1964 in Herkimer, New York to James Allen and Marilyn Maine. He was a member of the Harvest Time Assembly of God.

He is survived by his father and stepmother James Allen and Betty Maine of Corinth, KY, his partner Melvia Means of Clay City, three sons Jacob Maine of Tipton, IN, Bryan Roadrick and wife Heather of Russiaville, IN, Kolten Johnston of Clay City, six grandchildren, one brother Johnny Herald and wife Amber of Clay City, a sister Jacole Conley and husband Richey of Noblesville, IN and six nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Marilyn Maine, a son Joshua Maine and a sister Jennifer Maine.

Graveside services were held on January 28 at the Napier Cemetery in Clay City.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Jackie L. Wells, 65, of Clay City, KY died on January 20 at Clark Regional Medical Center. Born in Winchester, KY he was the son of the late Virgil Anderson Wells and Martha Modena Abney Wells and he was a superintendent with Wehr Constructors. He was a member of the carpenters union and a former employee of Bell South Telephone. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by two sisters, Erna Sue Wells Watkins and Donna Elaine Wells.

Jackie is survived by his wife, Rosella Dunaway Wells and stepson, Shawn David Dehart of Clay City; two daughters, Misty Rhae Wells of Stanton and Alysia Dawn Wells of Clay City; stepdaughter, Michelle Lea (Bobby) Day of London; one brother, Jerry Wayne Wells of Clay City; three sisters: Sharon Joy (Paul) Ramsey of Lexington, Alma Mae (Shirley) Moore of Winchester and Loretta Inez Curtis of Clay City; six grandchildren: Tazia Knox, Casia Hall, Carlie Dehart, Bryce Tipton, Gabriel Tipton and Haylee Day and one great grandchild, Layla Rose.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Ed Berry were held on January 24 at Hearne Funeral Home in Stanton, KY.

Burial will be in Kennon Cemetery with Kent Watkins, Steve Watkins, Craig Ramsey, Tom Carr, Glen Allen and Bob Davis serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are Doug Finney, Jimmy Abney, Billy Joe Davis, Tony Abney, Danny Knox, James Bailey and Glen Rogers.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Margarett Karen Stapleton, 55, died on January 17 at the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born in Lexington, KY, to Cordis and the late Golda Brown. She was a 1981 graduate of Powell County High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science from Transylvania University. She was a dedicated member of Chi Omega sorority, while completing her undergraduate studies. She then earned her master’s degree in guidance counseling at Eastern Kentucky University. Karen strived for and achieved her educational goals. She encouraged others to do the same while serving as a middle school teacher and then guidance counselor for the Jessamine County school system. She displayed a passion for her students and invested heavily in the pursuit of their goals, serving as coach of the West Jessamine High School academic team. Karen had a fun-loving spirit and uncanny ability to connect with others. She was adventurous, but also enjoyed the simple pleasures. She cherished time spent with others, whether it was card games with her father or going on trips to Target with her son. She was preceded in death by her mother, Golda Tuttle Brown and her brother, Darvin Sebastian and his wife Vicki. She is survived by her father, Cordis Brown of Stanton, Kentucky; son, Taylor Stapleton of Lexington, Kentucky; a brother, Delbert (Suzie) Brown of Stanton, Kentucky; and two sisters, Vicky Brown of Stanton, Kentucky and Leigh Brown Frankfort, Kentucky and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services were held on January 20 at Hearne Funeral Home in Stanton, KY. A private, family service followed with John Kelly, Tommy Wingate, Mason WIlliams, William Arflack, Larry Gene Brown, Delbert Brown, Kenny Williams and Crugar Tuttle serving as active pallbearers.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Margie Taulbee, 76, of Mt. Sterling, died on January 22 at her residence. She was born January 27, 1942 in Campton to Elzie Lee and Beulah Smith. She was a member of the Church of God and was a housewife.

She is survived by a son Paul Taulbee and wife Deanna of Mt. Sterling, daughter Debbie Kay Martin and husband Kelsey of Mt. Sterling five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a sister Callie Johnson of Cynthiana. She was preceded in death by her parents Elzie and Beulah Smith, husband Rollie Taulbee, two brothers Arlie Smith, Hershel Smith and a sister Mary Pauline Taulbee.

Funeral services were held on January 25 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Jessie Rogers officiating.

Burial followed in the Martin Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Pallbearers were William Martin Jr, Rollie Martin, Justin Crocket, Tyron Johnson, Buck Willoughby and Steve Martin.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Linda Sue Johnson, 56, wife of Dallas Powell, died on January 18 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. She was born July 11, 1962 in Winchester to the Oza Johnson and Hazel Toler Campbell.

Survivors include, husband, Dallas Powell; daughter, Tabitha Mac; mother, Hazel Toler Campbell; brothers, Oza Lee Johnson and Roy Alan Johnson and sister, Lois Hannah and Judy Ann Estes. She was preceded in death by her father and brothers, Robert Earl Johnson and Raymond Clay Johnson.

Services were held on January 26 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

James Monroe Watkins, 67, died on January 24at his residence in Springfield, TN. He was born in Dayton, OH to William and Rosa Watkins.

He is survived by his wife Jeri Watkins, four children Tammy, Marie, Laura and Tina, two step-children Shane and Crystal, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren, two sisters Juanita and Joyce. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, February 3 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City. Burial will follow in the Watkins Cemetery in Slade.

Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services