Paul Bellamy, 87, of Jeffersonville died on January 10 at Fountain Circle Care in Winchester. He was born march 18,1931 in Jeffersonville, Ky the son of the late Frank Bellamy and Emma King Bellamy Begley. Paul was a retired millwright, truck driver, and farmer. He raised, trained and traded horses and was blue ribbon Tennessee Walker horseman.

He is survived by his wife Janet Lynn Preston Bellamy, daughter Jennifer and son-in law Cory Holman of Perryville, Ky. Daughters-in-law, Barbara Bellamy of Mount Sterling, Ky and Joyce Bellamy of Jeffersonville, Ky, grandchildren Avery Holman, Grant Holman and Morgan Tyler Bellamy. Brother Kermit Begley and his wife Dorothy of Stanton, Ky. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Stanley Bellamy, sons Anthony D. Bellamy and Morgan D. Bellamy, granddaughters Gwendolyn Ella Bellamy and Stephanie Michele Bellamy.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Vina Ellen Bennett, 98, widow of Earl W. Bennett, died on January 7 at Elmcroft of Fairborn Nursing Center in Fairborn. She was born February 29, 1920 in Stanton to the late Weed and Ada Martin Adams. She was retired school employee of Mad River School in Dayton, Ohio and a member of the Cat Creek Church of Christ. Survivors include, son, Ronald Kurt Bennett, Dayton, OH; daughter, Sheila Kay Misslehorn, Kila, Montana; 9 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons, Jimmy Ray Littrell and Gary Littrell; and sisters, Mary Manning and Vera Blocker.

Services were held on January 13 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton by Rev. Dwain Meadows. Visitation Saturday 4-6pm at the funeral home. Burial in Stanton Cemetery. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Franklin Thomas “Tom” Hatton Sr., 68, husband of Hatty Jean Hatton, died on January 2 at Baptist Health in Lexington. He was born August 16, 1950 in Stanton to the Franklin Butler Hatton and Esther Wyona King. He was a retired construction worker.

Survivors include, wife, Hatty Jean Hatton; sons, Franklin Thomas (Becky) Hatton Jr., Independence, KY; Steven Earl Hatton, Columbus, OH, James Thomas Bailey, Lexington, and Conner Isaiah Stephens, Lexington; daughters, Pamela Jean (Chris) Bell, Richmond, Carmela Ann Hatton, Lexington, Wyona Corrine Prater, Lexington, and Donna Gail Lois Stephens, Winchester; sisters, Phyllis Jean Lykins, Stanton, and Donna Sue (Ricky) Haney, Jeffersonville; brother, Franklin Butler Hatton Jr.; grandchildren, Kennith Wayne Pitcher, Heather Nicole Hatton, Jesse Earl Hatton, Noah Hunter Roe, Pamela Paige Hatton, Erica Brooke Durbin, Brayden Tra Boyd, Dakota Wayne Becraft, Abigail Becraft, Chasity Lynn Stephens, Shyann Nicole Stephens, and Russell Allen Thomas Miller; and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandchild, Sean Douglas Roe. Services were held on January 7th at Davis & Davis Funeral Home.

Pallbearers serving James T. Bailey, Noah Roe, Jesse Hatton, Brayden Boyd, James Spates, and Chris Bell.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Phyllis Ann Thomas, 82, widow of Richard A. Thomas Sr., died on January 15. She was born August 26, 1936 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to the late Fred and May Hanson Rath. She was married to Richard A. Thomas Sr. for 43 years, until his passing in 2014.

Survivors include, children, Terry (Susan) Thomas, Cincinnati, Richard (Katrina) Thomas Jr., Stanton, Kevin (Jacquie) Thomas, Lexington, and Lisa (Brandon) Thomas Ponstein, Monrovia, MD; 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild. She served faithfully as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses since her baptism in 1984.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Rita Lowry, 83, widow of Donald Eugene Lowry, died on January 8 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. She was born January 1, 1936 in Mt. Sterling to the late Asa and Bertha Niblack.

Survivors include, son, Keith and wife, Connie Lowry, Stanton; daughter, Bonnie White, Stanton; grandchildren, Nakisha White and Barina White, Stanton; Harry Lowry, Clay City, Natacha Lowry, Clay City, Shae and husband Stuart Baird, Louisville, and Jessica and husband, William Gardner, Lexington; special family, Charlie and Brittany Tolson, Stanton, and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons, Harry David Lowry and Neil Lowry, and grandson, Ryan Keith Lowry.

Services were held on January 10 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton.

Burial in Stonegate Cemetery with BJ Gardner, Stuart Baird, Charlie Tolson, Daylan Lowry, and Hayden Moore. Honorary pallbearers serving staff at the Stanton Nursing Center.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Gregory Wayne Lockard, 54, husband of Sharon Powell Lockard, died on January 11 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born August 28, 1964 in Clark County to Bob and Eunice McCall Mays. He was an Army Veteran.

Survivors include, wife, Sharon Lockard; parents, Bob and Eunice Mays; daughters, Brittney (Derrick Fletcher) Fraley and Ashley (BJ) Hood; brothers, Mike (Dixie) Lockard and Robert Lockard; sisters, Kathy (Marty) Burton and Bobbie (Jonathan) Watts; step-brother, James David Mays; step-sister, Wanda (George) Justice; grandchildren, Melanie Hood, Billy Hood, Jada Hood, Jerrick Fletcher, and Jerrica Fletcher.

Services were held on January 15 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. James Harold Combs.

Burial in West Bend Cemetery with military honors with Derrick Fletcher, BJ Hood, Chris Townsend, Terry Jones, Mike Curtis, Billy Mullins, Steve Tharp, and James Thelander serving as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers serving, Gloyd Lee, Kenneth “Goat” Rice, and Jerry Knox.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Edwin C. Fowler, age 60, of Berea, Kentucky died on January 17, 2019 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington. Born in Richmond, KY he was the son of Lucille Isaacs Fowler Rice and the late Edwin Fowler, Sr. He was an Army Veteran and a welder with Link-Belt Construction Equipment. He is survived by his mother, Lucille Isaacs Fowler Rice of Irvine; one son, Anthony Fowler of Clay City; two daughters, Jessica Fowler-Abrams of Lexington and Ashleigh (Stephen) Baber of Berea; three brothers: Jesse (Loretta) Rice and Dale (Vanessa) Rice of Irvine and Steven Fowler of Nicholasville; three sisters: Bobbie Rice of Irvine, Nywanda (Michael) Patrick and Jane (Greg) Dixon of Nicholasville and nine grandchildren: Ireland Fowler, Ethan Fowler, Gracie Fowler, Katelyn Fowler, Kelsey Madden, Aubrey Baber, Austin Elkins, Caleb Rowland and Canaan Rowland. Funeral services were held at 6:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Margarett Karen Stapleton, age 55, died on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born in Lexington, KY, to Cordis and the late Golda Brown. She was a 1981 graduate of Powell County High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science from Transylvania University. She was a dedicated member of Chi Omega sorority, while completing her undergraduate studies. She then earned her master’s degree in guidance counseling at Eastern Kentucky University. Karen strived for and achieved her educational goals. She encouraged others to do the same while serving as a middle school teacher and then guidance counselor for the Jessamine County school system. She displayed a passion for her students and invested heavily in the pursuit of their goals, serving as coach of the West Jessamine High School academic team. Karen had a fun-loving spirit and uncanny ability to connect with others. She was adventurous, but also enjoyed the simple pleasures. She cherished time spent with others, whether it was card games with her father or going on trips to Target with her son. She was preceded in death by her mother, Golda Tuttle Brown and her brother, Darvin Sebastian and his wife Vicki. She is survived by her father, Cordis Brown of Stanton, Kentucky; son, Taylor Stapleton of Lexington, Kentucky; a brother, Delbert (Suzie) Brown of Stanton, Kentucky; and two sisters, Vicky Brown of Stanton, Kentucky and Leigh Brown Frankfort, Kentucky and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Arthur York, age 91, died at his residence in Clay City, KY on January 16, 2019.

Born in Clay County, Kentucky he was the son of the late Felix and Mary Bray York. He was a retired mechanist with XOMOX in Cincinnati, OH and a member of Ark of Mercy Church of God. Arthur York is survived by his daughter, Mattie Sue York, one grandchild, John York and two great grandchildren, Alex and Abrey York. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Anthony Williams, 50, of Clay City, died January 15 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born in Mt. Sterling February 9, 1968 to Bobby and Janice Williams. He was a former maintenance worker for Wal-Mart.

He is survived by his wife Angela Williams of Clay City, parents Bobby Williams (Violet Jolly) of Mt. Sterling, mother Janice Williams of Mt. Sterling, one son Cheyenne Hunter Williams of Mt. Sterling, a brother Gary Williams of Mt. Sterling, three stepbrothers Paul Jolly Mt. Sterling, Charles Jolly of Carlisle, Robert Evans of Carlisle, two sisters Lisa Williams of Maryland and Ruth Jolly of Mt. Sterling.

Funeral services were on January 19 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Gary Arnold officiating.

Burial followed in the Townsend Cemetery in Clay City. Pallbearers were Chuck Miller, Mark Corpron, Kevin Crump, Mathew Sparks, Zack Williams and Danny Little.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.