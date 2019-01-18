By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

The Powell County Board of Education held a regular scheduled meeting on January 14 at the Powell County Middle School Library.

Powell County Judge Executive James Anderson presented the board with a Proclamation recognizing the month of January as School Board Recognition Month in Powell County.

Powell County Superintendent

“We certainly appreciate everything that you do for our students and I would like to add my thanks for the time and effort that you all put into this part of our community,” Powell County Schools Superintendent Anthony Orr said.

Representatives from

CCE and PCMS were identified as TSI schools based off of performance of students with disabilities during state testing.

Stanton was identified as a TSI school because of the performance of students receiving free or reduced lunch during state testing.

Clay City Elementary Teacher Kim Hearne told the board the school was making necessary changes to meet it’s goal of reducing the percentage of students testing at the novice level in reading from 65 percent to 35 percent. She told the board the school also had a goal of reducing the number of students testing at the novice in the subject of math from 63 percent to 35 percent.

Hearne told the board CCE would be implementing co-teaching models with other schools in the district who performed at a higher level as well as using evidence based research to find ways to reach the students.

Stanton Elementary School Principal James Crase told the board that school was also using co-teaching models, interim assessments and a focus on professional learning communities to develop lesson plans for students with free or reduced lunch to raise those students test scores.

Powell County Middle School Principal Ashley Randall told the board that the middle school was likewise using professional learning communities to collaborate with administrators district wide and using evidence based interventions to update the schools co-teaching models with other schools and data analysis to monitor students individual progress.

“Our staff works really hard and at the middle school it’s really difficult because your going from a smaller number of kids in elementary schools and pushing everybody in there together and it’s huge numbers,” Special Education Director Debbi Rose said. The staff have really adapted and very open to sit down as a group and to take part in all the planning involved to implement new programs and they’ve done a really good job they’ve got a pretty big uphill climb but I believe they’re on the right track and really proud of them.”

“The work that we are focused on is evidence based and it’s something that we’ve started a long time ago and we are still on those plans because it’s slow moving and it’s the only way that we can get the work done,” Orr said. “We got to make sure that this work gets moved from the principals brain down to the brains of teachers and then into brains and hearts of all our students and in some ways that’s the hard part so we are going to keep pushing and talking about these same things over and over.”

“We are making progress and I am very excited about that,” Orr said.

The board took the following actions:

The board selected John Brewer as the board Chairperson for 2019.

The board selected John Barker as the board Vice-Chairperson for 2019.

The board selected A.J. Wells as the board Treasurer for 2019.

The board selected Julie Clark as board Secretary for 2019.

The board approved the 2019-2020 school calendar.

The board approved to keep the same staffing allocations formula’s from the previous year.

The board approved December 10 regular meeting minutes.

The board gave it’s approval of payment of claims, monthly financial report, orders of the Treasurer, personnel action and medical leave.

The board approved the superintendent’s travel expense for December.

The board approved an updated job description for gifted and talented teacher.

The board approved for the PCHS football team to apply for a grant.

The board approved emergency certification for a PCHS teacher.

The board approved non-resident contracts for 2019-2020 school year.

The board approvedApproval of overnight trip request for PCHS students after prom.

The next regular scheduled meeting of the Powell County Board of Education will be held on February 18 at the Powell County Middle School Library at 7 p.m.