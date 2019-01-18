Eva Dailey, 79, of Stanton, died on January 12 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. She was born July 31, 1939 to Edmond and Fannie Profitt. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by two daughters Karen Sparks of Mt. Sterling, Lisa Napier of Stanton, three grandchildren Brandy Napier of Stanton, Heather Hall of Stanton, Bridgett Riddell of Winchester, five great grandchildren Madison McLaughlin of Stanton, Mackenzie McLaughlin of Stanton, Danica Helton of Winchester, Blake Hall of Stanton and Kaylee Hall of Stanton. She was preceded in by her parents Edmond and Fannie Profitt, a daughter Debbie Napier Riddell, two brother’s Billy Profitt, Zane Profitt, three sisters Patricia Brown, JoAnn McCoy and Marie Stacy.

Funeral services were held on January 15 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Johnny Hurt officiating. Burial followed in the Eaton Cemetery. Pallbearers were Chris Hall, Len Pasley, Blake Hall, Billy McLaughlin, Larry Huff and Gary Wright.

Honorary pallbearers were Patty Parks, Charlie Parks, Abbie Wright and Bill Barker.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Jackie Turpin Sr. 70 of Irvine died Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital. He was born October 11, 1948 in Irvine to Elmo and Zelma Turpin. He was a Brick Mason and a member of the Pea Ridge Holiness Church. He is survived his wife Mary Turpin of Irvine, son Jackie Turpin Jr. and wife Tangee of Irvine, daughter Charlotte Riddell and husband Billy of Irvine, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, brother Elmo Wayne Turpin and wife Nancy of Irvine, sisters Virginia Stambaugh of Murry and Carolyn Dawes of Irvine. He was preceded by his parents Elmo and Zelma Turpin, a son Mark Turpin, two brothers Robert and Jimmy Turpin. Funeral services were held 12 PM Thursday, January 10, 2019 at the Pea Ridge Church in Irvine with Bro. John Gross officiating. Friends visited 10 am till time of service. Burial was in the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Zanna Francis Anderson, age 91, widow of James L. “Dick” Anderson of Stanton, KY died on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at Clark Regional Medical Center. Born in Rosslyn, KY she was the daughter of the late Pleas and Louis Wireman Tipton. Zanna was a homemaker and member of Stanton Christian Church. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her son, Floyd Clay Anderson; four brothers: Elbert Tipton, Hugh Tipton, Pleas Tipton Jr. and Herbert Tipton and six sisters: Minnie Tipton, Mary Lane, Opal Wicker, Golden Bowen, Elizabeth Everman and Gladys Trent. Zanna is survived by two sons, Lonnie Dale (Teresa) Anderson Sr. and James Dwain (Nellie) Anderson Sr.; daughter-in-law, Linda Anderson; brother, Morgan (Dorothy) Tipton and sister Yvonne (Charles) Martin all of Stanton. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Lana (Shawn) Skidmore, Lonnie Dale (Sherry) Anderson Jr., Daphne (Wesley) Ballard, Clarissa (Brad) Thomas, James D. (Candace) Anderson Jr. and Ryan Anderson, 10 great grandchildren, Kayla (Justin) Faulkner, Gregory (Kayla) Skidmore, Lauren Skidmore, Brooke Skidmore, Morgan Anderson, Keeley Anderson, Leighanna Ballard, Clayton Anderson, Josi Anderson and Carson Anderson and four great-great grandchildren, Everlee Skidmore, Caroline Faulkner, Brady Banks and Jerus Banks. Visitation begins at 5:00 P.M. Saturday at Hearne Funeral Home. Visitation also begins at 1:00 P.M. with funeral officiated by Bro. Greg Webb and eulogy by Hondo Hearne scheduled at 3:00 P.M. Sunday in Stanton Christian Church. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery with Shawn Skidmore, Lonnie Dale Anderson, Jr., Wesley Ballard, Brad Thomas, James D. Anderson, Jr. and Ryan Anderson serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are nephews and nieces, Mark Reed, Jimmy Skidmore, Dr. Charles Noss, Bob Skidmore and Toby Drake. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home Inc.