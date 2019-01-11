By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

On Monday Miranda King was sworn in as Commonwealth Attorney for Breathitt, Powell and Wolfe counties.

King along with her staff were sworn in by District Judge Kenny Profitt as his last official act before his official retirement.

Miranda King’s staff will include Steve Thomas, Bridget Morton and Jarrett Rose.

Steve Thomas will be working with the office as Commonwealth’s Detective.

Thomas is retired from Kentucky State Police and is a Breathitt County native.

Bridget Morton will be serving as Victim’s Advocate. She brings 18 years of criminal justice experience to the position. Morton is a native of Wolfe County and a resident of Powell County.

Jarrett Rose will be working as an Assistant Commonwealth Attorney. Rose is in private practice in Powell County and is a Powell County native.

Each member of office says they look forward to serving the citizens of Breathitt, Powell and Wolfe counties.

For more information you can visit the 39th Commonwealth Attorney’s Office – 39th Judicial Circuit Facebook page.