Cathy Gray, 59, of Irvine, died at her residence Saturday, December 22, 2018. She was born August 8, 1959 in Berea to Wendell and Adell Hammond. She was a housewife. She is survived by her husband, Richard Gray of Irvine, son Jeremiah Gray of Irvine, daughter Sarah Gray of Irvine, two grandchildren Johnathan Gray and Heather Gray of Irvine, a brother Wayne Hammond of London and a sister Nancy Lovens of London. No services are planned at this time. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

James Edward Finney, 86, of Clay City, died Sunday, December 30, 2018 at his residence. He was born May 8, 1932 in Winchester to Henry and Betty Finney. He was a farmer and a member of the Living Water Church. He is survived by his wife, Virgie Finney of Clay City, three sons, Kenny Finney and his wife Tina of Winchester, James Clay Finney and wife Lashawna of Winchester, Danny Finney and wife Donna of Winchester, two daughters Tammy Ford and husband Kevin of Jackson, Donna McNees and husband John of Frankfort, two step sons Morgan Sexton and wife Betty of Clay City, Wendell Sexton and wife Renee of Clay City, a stepdaughter Brenda King and husband Martin of Pine Knot, 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and a sister Marie Fornash and husband Glenn of Richmond. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Betty Finney, a son Gary Finney, two brothers Louie Finney, Earl Finney and a sister Irene Watts. Funeral services were held Thursday, January 3, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Donald Hale officiating. Burial was in the West Bend Cemetery. Pallbearers were David Bellamy, Teddy Wayne Martin, Ricky Roberts, Wendell Sexton, Bobby Carrol and Roger Crowe. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Wayne Kenneth Courtney, age 82, husband of Tennie Lois Willoughby Courtney, of Stone Road, Clay City, KY died at his residence on December 28, 2018. Born in Jacksonville in Harrison County, KY he was the son of the late Ova Lee and Anna Elizabeth Wagner Courtney. He was a member of the United States Army, the United States Air Force, the Powell County Soil Conservation Board, the Powell County Livestock Association and he was a former laboratory technician with I.B.M. Wayne was a life long farmer who also enjoyed fishing and gardening. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Jo Abney; three brothers: Gene Courtney, Dave Courtney and Callie Courtney and four sisters: Eunice Woods, Phyllis Caudill, Ann Pierson and Jo King. Wayne Kenneth Courtney is survived by is wife, Tennie Lois Willoughby Courtney of Clay City; three daughters: Karen (Tim) Hatton of Clay City, Michelle (Randall) Young of Clay City and Monica (Jimmy) Miller of Irvine, Kentucky; six grandchildren: Josh (Heather) Abney, Samantha (Jace) Miller, Courtney Miller, Dwayne (Shavonna) Hatton, Wesley (Mackenzie) Miller and Chris Miller and five great grandchildren: Braylon Miller, Hadlee Hatton, Casen Hatton, Ember Miller and Ellie Abney. Funeral services officiated by Pastor Mike Davis and Wesley Miller were held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Interment in Courtney Family Cemetery with Tim Hatton, Randall Young, Jace Miller, Jimmy Miller, Wesley Miller, Josh Abney, Dwayne Hatton and Greg King serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were the Powell County Soil Conservation Board and a host of family and friends. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com.