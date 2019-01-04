By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

Hundreds of families came out on December 22 to wait in line to get presents during the annual Christmas with a Smile event held by the Am Vets Post 67 in Clay City.

Christmas with a Smile is an event held each year by members of the Am Vets Post in Clay City to make sure each and every child in Powell County has a wonderful Christmas.

The yearly event is made possible through donations from local businesses and people in the community throughout the year.

Christmas with a Smile benefited approximately 300 children this year. Those in attendance received wrapped presents and were entered for a chance to win a brand new bicycle. Children also had the opportunity to get new and gently used clothing such as coats or additional articles of clothing as they needed.

The event is also made possible by the members of the Ladies Auxiliary and members of the Sons of AmVets.

Operation Christmas with a Smile was first started as a way to meet what most members described as a need in the community during Christmas time and the Am Vets continues to meet that need. As we begin the new year please make sure to give these great men and women thanks for having such big hearts and making it possible for the youth of Powell County to have happy memories of this holiday season.