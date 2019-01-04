Bonnie Mae Rogers Dunaway, 79, wife of James Phillip Dunaway, died on December 28 at her home. She was born November 7, 1939 in Estill County, Kentucky to the late Dellie and Allie McIntosh Shuler.

Survivors include, husband, James Phillip Dunaway; sons, Lloyd Dale (Sandy) York, Clay City, Alvin C. (Carole) York, Crittenden, Sam G (Kim) Shuler, Richmond, Jackie R. (Becky) Rogers, Irvine, Ed (Wendy) Rogers, Mt. Sterling, Anthony R (Steve) Rogers, Mt. Sterling, and Brandon (Rolanda) Dunaway, Stanton; brothers, Donald Shuler, Sid Shuler, Walter Shuler, Charlie Shuler, and Dellie Shuler Jr.; sister, Emma Jean Oney and Demie Myers; 25 grandchildren; 1adopted grandchild; 37 great grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren. Services were held on December 31 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Raymond Tipton and Rev. Gainus Rogers.

Burial was in Cobb Hill Cemetery with Gabe Rogers, Mitchell Rogers, Jeff Murphy, Matthew York, Josh York, and Andrew Shuler serving as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers serving were, Tabitha Elmore, Casey Andres, Kayla Shuler, Jennifer Banks, Elizabeth Workman, Brittany Murphy, and Courtney Nolan.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jerry Cleveland Gilley, age 70, of Winchester, KY died at his residence on Friday, December 21, 2018. Born in Louisville, KY he was the son of the late John Henry Gilley and the late Della Rison Gilley. He was a retired factory employee of The Trane Company. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Edna Smith Gilley; his son, Jerry Lee Gilley; his sister, Mary Jean Mitchel and his son-in-law, Tommy Lee Marcum, Sr. He is survived by one daughter, Bess Marcum of Winchester; one sister, Linda Miles of Paris; four grandchildren: Christy Lynn Marcum, Sara Marie Marcum, Mary Regina Marcum Ferguson and Tommy Lee Marcum, Jr. along with six great grandchildren: Khloe Ferguson, Norman Ferguson IV, Douglas Ferguson, Dakota Marcum, Brianna Marcum and Haydon Nicole Marcum. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Warren Rogers was held at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was from 1:00 P.M. until time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial was in Salem Cemetery with Howard Jr. Smith, Randy Smith Jr., Cody Smith, Jimbo Smith, Ronald Thomas, Donnie Clem, Jean Mitchel, Jr. and Alvin Stanfield serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Randy Smith Sr., Keith Smith, Jerry Lee Gilley, Tommy Marcum Sr. and Tommy Lee Marcum Jr. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Cathy Gray 59 of Irvine died at her residence Saturday, December 22, 2018. She was born August 8, 1959 in Berea to Wendell and Adell Hammond. She was a housewife. She is survived by her husband Richard Gray of Irvine, son Jeremiah Gray of Irvine, daughter Sarah Gray of Irvine, two grandchildren Johnathan Gray and Heather Gray of Irvine, a brother Wayne Hammond of London and a sister Nancy Lovens of London. No services are planned at this time. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Louise Rogers, age 89, widow of Jesse Rogers, died December 19, 2018 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN. She was born in Magoffin County, KY to the late John and Lutie Arnett Marsh on April 12, 1929. She graduated from Magoffin County High School in 1946; afterward she attended Morehead College for one year. Her parents moved to Mt. Sterling, KY in 1947. She was employed at J C Penny in Mt. Sterling where she met Jesse Rogers. They dated for about a year; then were married on January 22, 1949. They were married for 67 years. To their marriage were born Stephen (Vicky) of Newburgh, IN and Paul (Leanne) of Birmingham, AL. Jesse and Louise came to Stanton in November 1950; they owned and operated Stanton Farm Supply for 42 years — from 1950 through November, 1992. Louise was a devout member of the Stanton Church of Christ and she was known as a great cook who was always helping others. She was a respected citizen of Stanton and Powell County. She was also a dedicated member of the 4-H Council for about 40 years. Louise was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jesse in 2016, her mother, Lutie Marsh, her father, John Marsh, one sister, Marjorie Ann, and four brothers: Stanley, James, Wendell and Philip. Louise is survived by her two sons, Stephen and Paul; six grandchildren: David (Audrey) Rogers, Amy (Joshua) Hartwigsen, Crawford Rogers, AnnaClair (Brett) Paschal, Alec Rogers and Mari Caroline Rogers; four great grandchildren: Camden Rogers, Brenna Rogers, Ian Hartwigsen and Ira Hartwigsen; her brother, Joe Marsh and several nieces and nephews. The family expresses sincere appreciation to Dr. Charles Noss for the years of care he gave to Jesse and Louise. Funeral services were conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 28, 2018 at Hearne Funeral Home in Stanton. Visitation was 2-9 P.M. Thursday and Friday from 10 A.M. until the funeral service at the funeral home.

Interment was in Stanton Cemetery with David Rogers, Joshua Hartwigsen, Crawford Rogers, Alec Rogers, Camden Rogers, Ian Hartwigsen and Ira Hartwigsen serving as pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Johnny Mullins 68 of Clay City died Friday, December 21, 2018 at his residence. He was born March 8, 1950 in Hazard to Daniel and Kathleen Mullins. He was a member of the Black Creek Holiness Church and retired from the Ale 8 Bottling Factory. He is survived by three brothers David Mullins of Clay City, Bill Mullins of Clay City, Earl Mullins of Clay City, four sisters Sue Rice of Clay City, Bertha Barnett of Clay City, Gracie Fraley of Clay City, Darcus Francis of Paris and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Kathleen Mullins, three brothers George Mullins, Ruffis Mullins and Zack Mullins, four sisters Mag Hopson, Martha Jane Mullins, Lottie Mae Mullins and Mary Mullins. Funeral services were held Monday, December 24, 2018 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. M. C. Rice officiating. Pallbearers were Shane Francis, Earl Mullins, Bill Mullins, Ryan Fraley, Doug Barnett and Dwayne Mullins. Honorary pallbearers were David Mullins, Darrell Fraley, Kathy Brewer, David Irvine Mullins, Timothy Mullins, Ricky Mullins, Brian Mullins, Taylor Fraley, Johnathan Mullins and Mack Charles Rice JR. Burial followed in the Mullins – Fraley Cemetery in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Luther James Lane, age 87, U S Marine Korean War Veteran, of Stanton, KY died Sunday, December 16, 2018 at the Stanton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Pryce, KY he was the son of the late James Lane and the late Rachel Durbin Lane and he served 29 years, 8 months and 17 days in the military. Luther was a charter member of the Powell County Veteran’s Park and founder of American Legion Post 305 Honor Guard. He was a member of AmVets Post 67, the Marine Corps League of Winchester, American Legion Post 305 and the Disabled American Veterans Association. He was a member of Bricklayers Union No. 1 of Kentucky, the owner of Luther Lane Tile and a member of Stanton Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Burton Reed Lane; three brothers, Curtis Lane, Arthur Lane and Billy Lane and two sisters, Ruth Danz and Ruby Curran. He is survived by his son, Mark (Maria) Reed of Stanton; one sister, Avanell Moore of Lexington and two grandchildren, Matthew Reed and Morgan Reed. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Greg Webb and Bro. Marion Brewer was conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 21, 2018 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 5:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Stanton Cemetery with Matthew Reed, Morgan Reed, Jeff Lane, Dwain Anderson, Gary Crabtree, Stevie Collins, Joe Scott and Kyle Lane serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Marion Brewer, Kenneth Kirkpatrick, Hager Hollon, Marvin Haggard, Charles Pelfrey, Bobby Pelfrey, Richard Fain, Dewey Phelps, Bobby Cooper and the staff of Roosevelt Neighborhood of Thompson Hood Veteran Center, Wilmore, KY. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Imogene Wilson Wesner, 88, of Louisville, died on December 15. She was born on May 30, 1930 to the late Walter and Gola Wilson.

“Jean” was an active member of Shively Christian Church and the KYANNA Antique Automobile Club. She loved working with people selling real estate and shopping for clothes, clothes, clothes. Quick with everything she did: Laugh, Smile, Walk or work with her hands.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Ray Wesner.

She is survived by her son, Don Wesner; daughter, Linda Black (Gary); brother, Walt Wilson; sisters, Audrey Brown, Brucie Demas; grandchildren, John Black, Julie Black (Isaac); great grandchild, Asher.

Funeral services were held on December 21 at Shively Christian Church, 1822 Kendall Ln. Shively, KY 40216.

Burial was at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens, 4915 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington, KY 40356.

Reece Creech Strange, 85, widow of Russell Strange, died Tuesday, December 25, 2018, Christmas day at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born August 17, 1933 to the late Byrl and Edith Niblick Creech. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Reece was an employee at Curly Clothing and the U.S. postal service for over 40 years. She was an active Clay City Lion’s Club member for over 15 years and an active member of the friends of the community Christmas dinner for 18 years, where she was always known as the “Dumplin Queen”. Survivors include, daughter, Connie Jo Johnson; grandson, Franklin (Lisa Lutes) Johnson; sister, Virginia Witt, all of Clay City; niece, Teresa Kinser, Stanton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Byrl and Edith Creech; husband, Russell Strange; sister, Geneva Profitt; brothers-in-law, Willie Profitt and Beverly Witt; niece, Brenda Patterson; and nephew, Michael Witt. Services Friday, December 28, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Gary Willoughby. Visitation Friday after 12:00PM until time of service. Private gravesite service at a later date at Strange Cemetery, Clay City. Honorary pallbearers serving, members of the Clay City Lion’s Club and US Postal Service employees. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.