Powell County Clubs such has FBLA and DECA helped to ditribute over 300 Christmas meals to families on December 21 in Stanton

By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

On December 20 over 30 volunteers helped to hand out over 300 meals at the Powell County Emergency Food Bank in hopes of giving everyone a merrier Christmas this holiday season.

Rose Hall who operates the weekly food bank says she keeps a record of families who used the food bank throughout the year and sent out vouchers to all the families.

“We bought over 300 hams and have enough food to feed 300 families,” Hall said. “We want it to very festive we have Christmas carolers, Santa Clause and refreshments we wanted to make it like a Christmas party sorts for people.”

“We have some of the people in line step over and sing Christmas carols with us or they’ll stop and and listen to caroling,” Hall said. “That’s good and what we want for people to be involved and enjoy being a part of the program.”

Hall says that the Christmas distribution program is all made possible because of a donation from someone originally from Powell County that moved away but still sends money every Christmas to make the event possible.

Volunteers consisted of local elected officials, clubs from the Powell County High School such as FBLA and DECA; and even inmates out of work release.

“We have groups from the high school volunteer, a business in Lexington sent four workers to help distribute, community leaders, people from churches, inmates on work release and all of weekly volunteers,” Hall said. “It’s so wonderful to see everyone come out, to get to see it all come together and to see everyone be so happy to give back to the community.”