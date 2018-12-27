Johnny Perry, 62, of Stanton, Kentucky died on December 14. He was a son of the late William & Gladys Sizemore Perry born in Middletown, Ohio on December 26, 1955. He was a retired police officer, and he was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by two sons, John Perry, Jr. (Krystal) of Walla Walla, Washington and Wyatt Kuhns of Middletown, Ohio; two daughters, Amber Lynn Perry of Carlisle, Ohio and Tawna Morris (Ricky) of Carlisle, Kentucky; nine grandchildren; and one brother, William “Billy” Perry, Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents, William & Gladys Sizemore Perry; and one brother, Robert “Bob” Perry.

He also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Pallbearers; Family & Friends. Porter and Son Funeral Directors were in charge of arrangements.

George Pasley Jr., 81, husband Ethel Pasley, died Monday, December 17, 2018 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. He was born April 8, 1937 in Clay City, Kentucky to the late George and Stella Barnett Pasley. He was retired of Rockwell International of Winchester and a member of the Morris Creek Baptist Church. Survivors include, wife of 56 years, Ethel Pasley; sons, Gary Pasley and Steven (Elizabeth) Pasley; grandchildren, Brittany Collins and Evan Pasley; great-grandchild, Lane Thomas Wells; brother, Lenwell (Gearlene) Pasley; and sister, Loreli Steele. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Stella Pasley; brothers, Louie Pasley, Hubert Pasley, Dude Pasley, Millard Pasley, and Vernon Pasley; sisters, Margie Vinson, Millie Lewis, and Wilma Mullinax. Services Thursday, December 20, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Bro. Kevin Chaney. Visitation Wednesday 6-8pm at the funeral home. Burial in Resthaven Cemetery with Scott Meadows, Gary Stewart, “Peanut” Paul Day II, Len Pasley, Alec Pasley, and Evan Pasley. Honorary pallbearers serving, Brothers-in-law and co-workers at Rockwell International. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.