By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

The Powell County 4-H held its awards banquet on December 14 at Powell County High School.

The event is held each year to not only honor the hard work and dedication of Powell County 4-H members, but to also thank the individual leaders, volunteers, and sponsors that all help to make the 4-H program possible.

4-Her of the Year Awards are given to model 4-H members. Youth who go the extra mile, who take pride in their 4-H work and involvement, and who are using the Powell County 4-H Program to help them grow and develop into extraordinary adults.

The Powell County 4-H Council chooses four members who are divided into two separate groups; Juniors and Seniors. The junior group selects from one person who will receive the award. The Senior 4H’er of the year is awarded to one male and one female.

For the Junior group Nevaeh Bridgeman were chosen as 4-H’er of the Year.

In the Senior group, Devon Ansell and Kailey Ansell were chosen as the respective male and female 4-H'er of the Year.

The Powell County 4-H Council raised more than $20,000 in grants, donations and fundraisers during 2018.

Powell County 4-H Council Members are Amy Ashley, Roberta Frazier, Robert Mason, Ann Smith, Christie Poe, Dana Stone, Michaela Moreland and Pamela Napier. If you see any of the 4-H Council members out in the community be sure to give them a special thanks for providing a wonderful experience for our county’s youth.

If anyone would be interested in joining 4-H or knows someone that may be interested in joining 4-H you can contact the Powell County Extension Office at 606-663-6405 or by e-mailing Valerie Stewart at vstewart@uky.edu