The Powell County High School Lady Pirate Soccer Banquet was held on Friday, December 7 in the PCHS cafeteria.

They finished the season eight wins and six losses. During the past the season the Lady Pirates won a District Championship under new coach William Mynk and assistant coach Terry Mynk.

William Mynk was voted 2018 Coach of the year.

Other awards given to Pirate athletes were the Pirate Pride Coaches Award given to Sam Watkins, Emily Branham was awarded Most Valuable Player, Ashley King was awarded Best Teammate, Most Improved was given to Haylee Crabtree, Sam Watkins was named Top Defensive Player, Hope Rankin was awarded Top Offensive Player, Emma Gina was a named as Newcomer of the Year, Jessica Bentley and Ashley King were named as 110 percent Award recipients, Super Sub Award was given to Ashley Schirmer, Top Goal Scorer was Emily Branham, Assist Leader was Lauren Payne, the Student-Athlete award went to Hannah Barnett.

Captain Awards went to Kinley Miller, Emily Branham and Sam Watkins.

Bri Colwell and Ashley King were named to the All-Region Second Team.

Emily Branham, Lauren Payne, Hope Rankin and Sam Watkins were named to the All-Region First Team.