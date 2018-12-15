Elsie Pearl Reed Garrett, 97, widow of Kenneth Garrett, died on December 4 at the Stanton Nursing Center, Stanton, KY. Born in Estill County, KY she was the daughter of the late E. C. Reed and the late Ella Johnson Reed. Elsie was a member of Bowen First Church of God and a homemaker who loved to raise her garden and cook. In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Reed; four brothers, Elmer Reed, Linville Reed, Hollis Reed and Jimmy Reed and her sister-in-law, Doris Lane.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Garrett Taulbee and her husband Verlon of Whitmore Lake, MI; one brother, Matthew Reed and his wife Bonnie of Stanton; two sisters-in-law, Virginia Reed of Stanton and Barbara Reed of Norton, VA along with several nieces and nephews. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Brad Epperson and Bro. Bill Carpenter were held on December 8 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial was in Reed Cemetery with Chris Nolan, Mark Reed, Seldon Reed, Mike Reed, Randy Stidham and Troy Brooks serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Luther Lane, Matthew Reed, Morgan Reed, Nick Barnes, Cain Reed, John David Reed, Kevin Hall, Jeremy Townsend, Jimmy Skidmore, Faye Garrett, Betty Crabtree, Lula Skidmore, Jerry Hall, Lonnie Dale Stewart, Charlie Johnson and Rita Farmer.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Bowen First Church of God Building Fund or Hospice East. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Donald Lee Miller, 81, of Clay City, KY died on December 5 at his residence. Born in Hazard, KY he was the son of the late Cornwallis Miller and the late Canzalia Combs Miller and he was retired from Metro Glass and Glazing Company. He was a proud member of West Bend United Methodist Church and Gideon’s International. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Donna Sue Miller along with several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Judy McClure Miller; one son, Timothy Lee Miller of Clay City; one daughter, Jennifer Lynn (Tony) Justice of Stanton; one brother, Milford (Sharon) Miller of Clay City; two sisters, Margaret McIntosh and Victory (Tom) Fraley of Clay City; one grandchild, Nicole (Jordan) Moore; three step grandchildren, Ashley Justice, Galen Reed and Will Reed along with two great grandchildren, Gable Moore and Audney Moore.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Donald Hatton and Rev. Kim Rose were held on December 10 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial was in Virden Cemetery with Jordan Moore, Brian Miller, Jeremy Miller, Shannon Pasley, Rick Faulkner and Bobby Hall serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are the members of West Bend United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Ray Wells, 57, of Clay City, KY died on December 1 at St. Joseph Hospital, Lexington, KY. Born in Campton, KY he was the son of the late Franklin Monroe Wells and the late Darlene Rachel Townsend Wells. Ray was retired from Congleton-Hacker Company and he was a member of Labor’s International Union of North America Local 189. He attended Mt. Sterling Church of God and he was a member of the Powell County Sportsman’s Club and the Amateur Trap Shooting Association. He had won several trap shooting events and was given the nickname of “Long Shot Ray”.

He is survived by his wife, Angi McClure Wells; two sons, Travis Ray Wells of Winchester and Cody Ray Wells of Clay City; one daughter, Ashley Marie Wells of Winchester; one brother, Robert Wells of Clay City; one sister, Donna (Dan) Patton of Clay City; two grandchildren, Addison Boyd and Faelynn Wells; mother-in-law, Frances (Ken) Ross of Mt. Sterling and his brother-in-law Dustin Ray (Ashley) McClure of Winchester.

Private graveside services were conducted on December 5 in the Clay City – Eaton Cemetery with Travis Wells, Dustin McClure, Eric Slemp, Charles Fouch, Robert Wells and Ken Ross serving as active pallbearers.

Serving as honorary pallbearers are Robert Estes, Winfred Hughes, Parion Neal, Scott Seitz, and Mitch Plowman.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

William “Bill” Wimor, 75, of Clay City, died on November 30 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. He was born October 14, 1943 in Clay City to Herbert and Lillie Wimor. He was a member of the West Bend First Church of God and was a retired custodian for the Clark Co. Middle School.

He is survived by two son’s Wayne Wimor of Winchester, Lee Wimor of Winchester, five brother’s Tom Fraley Jr. of Clay City, Darrell Fraley of Clay City, Kenneth Fraley of Clay City, Anthony Fraley of Stanton, Virgil Fraley of Clay City, six sister’s Betty Blackwell of Clay City, Catherine Curtis of Paris, Carolyn Peak of Clay City, Linda Snedegar of Clay City, Norma Creech of Clay City and Connie Cecil of Stanton. He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Lillie Wimor, two brother’s Danny Fraley, James Fraley, two sister’s Lois Wiest and Lola Melton.

Funeral services were held on December 3 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Combs officiating.

Burial followed in the Fraley Cemetery in Clay City.

Pallbearers were Chris Fraley, Jonathan Fraley, Caleb Fraley, Robert Patton, Chad Patton and Thomas Patton.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Lettie Jane Rogers, 85, died on December 9 at her home. She was born June 28, 1933 in Powell County to the late Boyd and Effie Phelps Centers.

Survivors include, daughters, Connie Puckett and Vickie (Clarence) Haddix; grandchildren, Heather Morton, Benny Haddix, Ray Haddix, and Whitney Haddix; great-grandchild, Drew Haddix. She was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd & Effie Centers, husbands, Venard “Benny” Dunaway and George Rogers, brothers, and sisters.

Services were held on December 12 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. James Harold Combs.

Burial in Resthaven Cemetery with Matt Pinks, Lonnie Dale Stewart, Billy Centers, Jim Sizemore, Linville Willoughby, and Dustin Miller serving as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers serving, Richard Rogers, Dr. Scott Seitz, Rolanda Dunaway, Theresa Newsome, Rev. James Harold Combs, and the staff at Hospice East. The family would like to give a special thank you for their care to Dr. Scott Seitz, Rolanda Dunaway, Theresa Newsome, Rev. James Harold Combs, and Hospice East.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.