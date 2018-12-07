By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

The Powell County Senior Citizen Center held it’s annual Christmas Bazaar on December 1 in Stanton.

Powell County Senior Center Director Shelia Thomas says this year’s event marked the 21st year where the community comes together to help support the seniors of Powell County.

“I’ve been the Director for three years and every single year the amount of money raised keeps going up. I wish people could just see how eager people and businesses from this county as well as surrounding counties are to donate an item or to make a monetary donations to make these services all possible,” Thomas said.

Thomas says that she would also like to thank all the seniors at the center who worked hard by volunteering their time to make the Holiday Bazaar such as success.

“The seniors worked so hard to volunteer to help put on the event and to make it all possible. I’m so thankful to have this job and to be able to provide the services that we do,” Thomas said.

Thomas says she was pleased with the overall turnout for the event and the center was able to raise over $2,200 towards helping provide the many services offered such as meal delivery, congregate meals and many more.

“Our meals are prepared and put together by a registered dietician so they’re getting a nutritious meal. Here we know that they’ll get meat, vegetables, a piece of bread and milk. They also get to socialize and to get out into the community,” Thomas said.

“We have activities for seniors to participate in everyday, we take them on outings, we will be going to the Kentucky Horse Park and later on this month we will be holding our annual Christmas Party,” Thomas said. “We just provide socialization for the seniors so they can get out of the house and not be stuck in the house all the time.”

Thomas says that for some seniors the center also offer them the ability to maintain their independence to live in their own homes.

“It does allow us to keep people in their own homes and to provide a meal to them everyday. In some cases that might be the only time some of this people will get to see someone else or have interaction for the entire day because they might not have children or they have children who live out-of-state and aren’t able to get to them everyday,” Thomas said. “It’s very rewarding and I would encourage other people to come up to participate with activities or crafts with the seniors and volunteers do meal deliveries.”

The Powell County Senior Citizen Center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-to-4 p.m. and is located at 551 S. Main Street in Stanton.

If anybody is interested in volunteering, making a donation or would like additional information you can contact the Powell County Senior Citizen Center at 606-663-5981.