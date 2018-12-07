Susan Hall, 32, of Winchester, died on November 25 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born in Lexington to Jeffery and Denise Hall. She was a member of The Lighthouse Church of God in Winchester.

She is survived by her parents Jeffrey and Denise Hall of Winchester, her fiancée Thomas Slone of Nicholasville, a son Cameron Davidson of Beattyville, a brother William Hall of London, sisters Felisha Hall of London and Jennifer Newkirk of Irvine and sister in-law Aldonica Kiger.

Funeral services were held on November 30 with Bro. Ryan Dotson officiating.

Burial followed in the West Bend Cemetery. Pallbearers were Cameron Davidson, Thomas Slone, Robert Kiger, Scotty Reese, Carl Reese and Jeffrey Hall.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Sharon Faye Meadows, 62, widow of Shirley Ray Meadows, died Sunday, November 25, 2018 at Cedars of Lebanon surrounded by family. She was born November 18, 1956 in Estill County to the late Zelma Abney. She was loved by aunt, Vivian (Eddie) Rogers, Lebanon; uncles, Edward (Charlotte) Abney, Mechanicsburg, IL, Howard (Pat) Abney, Springfield, IL, and Gene (Leona) Abney, Patsy; special pet, Junior the therapy dog. She was preceded in death by her mother, Zelma Abney and husband, Shirley Ray Meadows. Services Wednesday, November 28, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Ganus Rogers and Bro. Kenny Wasson. Visitation Tuesday after 6:00pm at the funeral home. Burial in Cobb Hill Cemetery with Bobby Rogers, Robert Thacker, Mark Rogers, Dustin Meadows, Eddie Chaney, and Michael Rogers serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Billy Rogers, Donnie Rogers, Danny Rogers, and Charlie Abney. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Eva Mae White, 79, widow Richard “Dick” White, died on November 27 at Saint Joseph Hospital, Mount Sterling. She was born December 21, 1938 in Estill County, Kentucky to the late James G. and Ora Rea McIntosh Estes. In 1954 she opened Eva Mae’s beauty shop serving the people of Powell County for over 50 years, she worked at Mountain View Drive-in , and was a proud Powell County election board member.

Survivors include, son, Richard K. (Brenda) White Jr.; brother, Bobby (Sharon) Estes; 5 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, James G and Ora Rea Estes; husband, Richard White; sister, Janet Sue Profitt; and son, J.D. White.

Services were held on November 30 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Mike Hicks. Burial in Wireman Cemetery with Willie Brewer, Dewayne Estes, Jacob Estes, Lawrence Cox, Danny Rogers, Kenny Neal, and Greg Spencer serving as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers serving, Katherine Cox, Wayne & Ann Fortney, David & Lorna Baker, Mendel & Debbie Tipton, Monty & Cherie Berryman, Fern Baker, Ella Rae Campbell, Rhonda Barnett, Karen Graham, Dr. Charles Noss, CB Martin, Barbara Hale, and all past and present election officers.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.