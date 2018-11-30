Powell County Sheriff’s Deputy Garland Lacy collecting items at Cash Express in Stanton.

By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

During the months of November and December the Powell County Sheriff’s Office will be partnering with local businesses in both Clay City and Stanton to participate in a charity drive to collect new and used toys, non-pershiable food items and clothing to be donated to the Am Vets Post #67 in Clay City.

Once collected, the donations will be given to the Am Vets to distribute items to children as part of its annual Christmas with a Smile program scheduled to be held on December 22.

Powell County Sheriffs Deputy Garland Lacy has been setup at various locations throughout the community to collect the items throughout the month of November.

Shannon Watkins and Ashley Hood, with Cash Express in Stanton, is one of the many local businesses helping to also collect items, they say this years collection is one of the biggest drives they’ve been a part of in the nearly 14 years.

“I’d say we have over 200 brand news toys, six or seven boxes of used toys, boxes of food and several clothing items. All of our stuff will be going to Am Vets” Watkins said.

If you missed your opportunity to give you can still drop off items at Cash Express located at 231 W. College Avenue in Stanton.

On November 29 the Cash Express in Stanton will be in a friendly competition with the Cash Express store in Beattyville to see which community can collect the most toys, food, or clothing items.

“Were both small communities and we kind of challenged each other. They said said the store up there could get more people to come in a give more but we told them that we could get even more people than did to come in and give. So we’re going to see how we do and just have fun with it,” Watkins said.

Watkins said that she unsure how long the store will continue to be collecting items at the store but she believed December 7 would be the absolute latest date that people would opportunity have to drop off their donations. Watkins says that mostly local family owned businesses in Clay City and Stanton are collecting items and people can also make donations at any of those kind of businesses in the community.

For more information you can contact Shannon Watkins or Amanda Hood at 606-663-0209.

On November 30 children will have an opportunity to take free pictures with Santa Clause from 5 p.m.-to-7 p.m. at the Powell County Courthouse.

“We have been doing that for the past 12 years and we provide Santa because a lot of people don’t have an opportunity to drive to Lexington or other places to see Santa,” Powell County Sheriff’s Office Clerk Sherry Skidmore said. “We always do pictures, people can bring their own camera or I’ll take their pictures and it’s just been a kind of event that everybody in the community looks forward to.”

“I have some families that have come all 12 years and its neat I’ve been able to watch their families On December 7 local law enforcement will be participating with the “Shop with A Cop” program at the Winchester Wal-Mart beginning at 9 a.m.

For more information about you any activities involving the Powell County Sheriff’s Office you may visit the departments Facebook page for additional information.