Don “DJ” Browning 60 of Stanton died Saturday, November 24, 2018. He was born in Hazard February 3, 1958 to Taylor and Hazel Browning. He was retired from the Little Debbie Factory in Chattanooga, TN. He is survived by two sons John Browning of Stanton, Dustin Browning of Hope, daughter Brandy Browning of Stanton, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a brother Mack Browning of Lexington. He was preceded in death by his parents Taylor and Hazel Browning, his wife Diane Browning and a brother R. L. Browning. No services a planned at this time. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Robert C Hedger 60 of Irvine died Thursday, November 22, 2018 at the Baptist Health Hospital. He was born in Winchester April 3, 1958 to Robert SR and Brunie Hedger. He is survived by three sons Travis Hall of Winchester, Benji Fay of Winchester, Robert Hedger JR of Winchester, Two daughters Misty Barnes of Mt. Sterling, Robyn Hedger of Irvine, fourteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert SR and Brunie Hedger. Funeral services will be held 12 PM Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel. Friends may visit Tuesday from 10 AM till time of the service. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Betty Jo Cecil, 83, Cat Creek Road, Stanton, died Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at her home. She was born August 4, 1935 in Cat Creek to the late Shelby Martin and Nora Pearl Crowe Lowe. She was a retired receptionist at Hart, Schaffner, and Marx. She also worked at the Powell County Sheriff’s office in the mid 1950’s and at Natural Bridge State Park. She was a member of Cat Creek Church of Christ and attended Stanton Christian Church for many years. Survivors include, daughter, Patricia Swisshelm; son, Charles Kelly (Connie) Cecil Jr.; Grandchildren, Heather (Derek) Lee, Sean Swisshelm, Crystal (Chris) Thorn, Charles Martin (Danielle) Cecil, Katherine DuBois, and Carolyn Debois; Great-grandchildren, Lauren Lee, Jackson Lee, Katie Thorn, Conner Thorn, Camryn Thorn, Kyndell Cecil, Kynnedy Cecil, and Kylie Crabtree; brother-in-law, Karl Talmadge Crabtree, many nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Barbara Ann DuBois; brothers, James Clifton Lowe and John Shirley Lowe, and sister, Lula Belle Crabtree. Services Saturday, November 24, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Dwain Meadows. Visitation Saturday after 11:00Am. Burial in Cat Creek Cemetery with Sean Swisshelm, Charles Martin Cecil, Jeff Crabtree, Kevin Crabtree, Chris Thorn, Derick Lee, Parnell Lowe, Phillip Lowe, and Brandon Crowe. Honorary pallbearers Karl Talmadge Crabtree, Junior and Shirley Ashley, Mary Allen, Shirley Reed, and the members of the Cat Creek Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers contributions suggested to Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40391. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Mark Skidmore born on October 28th, 1964 died on November 17th, 2018 after a short battle with esophageal cancer. Born in Mt. Sterling Kentucky to Glyn & Lurline Skidmore. He was raised in Stanton, Kentucky and graduated from Powell County High School in 1983. Mark attended Kansas State University and graduated in May 1988 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He married his wife, Jeanne on May 20, 1989 in Fairbury, NE. Mark had a passion for racing from an early age. He spent several years racing cars, finding success in multiple forms of auto racing. After he retired from racing, he was an avid fan and enjoyed attending races around the country. He especially enjoyed going to The Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, OK with his racing buddy Tracy Arntt and longtime friend Dean Cerny. His hobbies, besides racing were cheering on the Nebraska Huskers, camping and spending time with his family. Survivors are wife Jeanne (Heidelk) Skidmore of Fairbury, daughters Allison (Jake) Bell of Omaha, Anna Skidmore and Fiancée Kylon Fett of Princeton, brothers Stephen (Becky) Skidmore, Jonathan (Wilma) Skidmore all of Stanton, KY, sisters Janice Judd of Fairbury, Glynda Skidmore of Stanton, KY, brothers-in-law Tom Heidelk of Lincoln, Bruce Heidelk (Mike Hoskins) of Keaau, HI, Jerry Heidelk of Grand Island and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Glyn & Lurline Skidmore, infant brother David Glyn Skidmore, parents-in-law Harry & Joyce Heidelk and brother-in-law Roger Judd.

The family will greet friends on Wednesday November 21st, 2018 at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury, Nebraska from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials have been established to Jefferson County Speedway or the American Cancer Society. A private family service will take place at a later date.

Addie Mae Robinson, 77, Stanton, died at home Thursday. She was born February 16, 1941 to the late Pete William Robinson and Cora Bell Johnson Robinson. She is survived by Son-Steven (Veronica) William Robinson, Sisters-Marth Dunaway and Mable Allen, Granchildren-Steven William Keith (Karrie) Robinson, Brandy (David) Creech, Chelsie (Daylan) Charles, Tiffany (Lyle) Murdock, Robert Rogers, and Timothy Rogers, Great Grandchildren-Ryland Robinson, Chevelle Charles, Novaleigh Lillian Creech, Jameson Robinson, Lydia Ross, Lylah Ross, Addilynn Renae Michelle Robinson, and Mackenzie Creech. She was preceded in death by her parents, Brothers-Arthur and Albert Robinson, Sister-Sylvia Willoughby, and Great Granddaughter Kacey Creech. Funeral Tuesday at 1:00 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home with Bro. Dale Payne officiating. Visitation Monday at 5:00. Burial in Resthaven Cemetery with Steven Robinson, Robert Rogers, Timothy Rogers, David Creech, Chelsie Charles, and Daylan Charles serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers-Junior Benningfield, Clifford Robinson, Robert Townsend, Linda Townsend, Thomas Cook, Corey Allen, Ricky Allen, Brandy Noble, and David Dunaway. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Robert Kirby, Jr, 77, of Stanton, died Tuesday November 20 at Stanton Nursing Center. He was born May 7, 1941 to the late Robert Alan Kirby and Ethel Townsend Kirby. He is survived by sons- Tommy Kirby, Ivan (Jackie) Kirby, and Alan (Renee) Kirby, daughters- Pam (Keith) Justice, Edie (Bob) Crockett, and Robbie (Malinda) Kirby, and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be Monday, November 26, 1:00PM at Grace Fellowship Church, Stanton by Bro. Willard Estep. Visitation Sunday 5-9 PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Burial in Stanton Cemetery with Chase Kirby, Corey Kirby, Chris Kirby, Tyler Bolin, Jacob Bolin, and Levi Kirby serving as pallbearers. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Samuel Wayne Watkins, 51, of Clay City, died Monday, November 19, 2018 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born in Mt. Sterling on June 4, 1967 to the late Gordon and Mary Louise McIntosh Watkins.

Samuel was a Jehovah Witness and retired from Rumpke. He was a UK Basketball fan, loved to watch golf on television and play golf video games. Samuel also enjoyed; carpentry, repairing small engines, appliances and electronics. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include; wife Tammy Watkins of Salt Lick; sister Leigh Pina (Baltazar) of Clay City; brother Gordon Watkins and nephew Kyle McCarty of Clay City.

Guestbook at: www.coffmanfuneral.com

Ruby Brewer 72 of Clay City died Saturday, November 18, 2018 at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center. She was a housewife and a member of the Christian Church. She is survived by two sons Lonnie Swango of Campton and Brian Swango of Clay City, three grandchildren Ashley, Kayla and Marisa Swango and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Morris and Ollie Knox, her husband Denzel Swango and a son Morris Swango. Funeral services were held Friday, November 23, 2018 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Brad Epperson officiating. Burial followed in the Faulkner Cemetery in Slade. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Lashonda Daniel 36 of Mt. Sterling died Friday, November 23, 2018 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. She was born September 27, 1982 in Mt. Sterling to John Daniel and Desiree Smith. She is survived by her mother Desiree Smith of Jeffersonville, a son Bryson Daniel of Jeffersonville, three daughters Abigail Gibson, Hannah Daniel, Kaila Sturgill all of Mt. Sterling, three sister’s Shelly Gilliam of Means, Goldie Daniel and Tabitha Daniel of Mt. Sterling. She was preceded in death by her father John Daniel. Funeral services were held PM Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Scott Barnes and Bro. Mike Phillips officiating. Burial followed in the Lovely Cemetery. Pallbearers were Gino Bentley, Dino Cole, Josh Sturgill, Bryan Stull, Wendy Tabor and Lee Gibson. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Robin Annette Wells, 57, died Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Lexington. She was born January 31, 1961 to Hezzie Bishop and the late Phyllis Jean Parson Bishop. She is survived by father, Hezzie Bishop; son; Ronald Elwood (Sharon) Wells, Jr, daughters; Cassandra Dawn(Aaron) Mays and Phyllis Jean “PJ” (Donald) Reed, brother; Jeff (Sherry) Bishop, sister;Tammy (Chris) Kellog, and grandchildren, Austin Wells, Jordan Snowden, Braxton Snowden, and Megan Reed. Services Sunday 11:00AM with Tommy Evans officiating. Visitation Saturday after 6:00PM. Burial in Bishop Family Cemetery with Ronald Wells Jr., Ronald Wells Sr., Terry Kellogg, Shawn Bishop, Jordan Snowden, Braxton Snowden, Talmadge Knox, Larry Bishop, and Jeff Bishop. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.