Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission

City of Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission’s regular scheduled meeting is the 3rd Monday of every month at 5pm at Stanton City Hall located at 98 Court Street.

The Public Library is taking donations

of VERY GENTLY used DVD’s and Blu-ray discs as payment towards any fines and fees you may have on your library account! Bring those discs in that are just gathering dust on your shelf and pay off those old fines! Please, no damaged or scratched discs the director has the final say on accepting or rejecting any discs.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park.

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Meetings are held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks thereafter at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15, Suite #6 in Campton, KY. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton, Ky.

R&R Christian Youth Center

At 194 Sunset Drive on Adams Ridge in Clay City will be hosting a Youth Event every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month from 6:00-8:00pm. Concessions will be available. Age group: 4th grade- 12th grade. Cost: Free. Chaperones will be on site.

Celebrate Recovery

Meets on Fridays 7-9pm (with dinner starting at 6) at Clay City First Church of God, 3200 Main Street Clay City. We have large groups for all from (7-8pm), and small groups (from 8-9pm) for men’s life issues and chemical dependency (as one group), women’s chemical dependency, women’s life issues, parents of adult children in addiction, and Celebration Place– kid’s group for ages 5-13, and childcare for kids 4 and under. Dinner and childcare is provided free of charge. We are a valid 12-step recovery group recognized by the court system and rehabilitation facilities. We offer help and support for people in need of recovery from chemical dependency, as well as a wide array of life issues: anxiety, depression, grief, loss, food issues, and many others. FMI contact April Smith (859) 771-5527.

Attention Veterans

A veterans benefits field representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, KY on the first Thursday each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information please call 858-497-6444 to speak with a veterans field representative.

The Powell County Tourism Commission

The Powell County Tourism Commission meeting dates have changed and will now meet the fourth Thursday every month at the Slade Welcome Center

EKU Upward Bound

Accepting applications from PCHS students. Eastern Kentucky University Upward Bound, an academic, college preparatory program, is currently accepting applications from motivated freshmen, sophomores and juniors at Powell County High School. Applicants must meet eligibility requirements and must have a GPA of 2.5 or higher. Students can be nominated at upwardbound.eku.edu/nominate-student. More information about EKU Upward Bound can be found at upwardbound.eku.edu.

Beekeepers Association

The Powell County Beekeepers Association will meet on December 10th at the Clark County Extension Office. Jim Coss from the Honey and Bee Connection will be the guest speaker.

Holiday Cupcake Decorating Workshop

Saturday, December 1st at 12pm- 2pm. At the Powell County Extension Office. Contact Kendyl Redding, CEA for Family and Consumer Sciences (606) 663-6405. This workshop is open to all ages. Children under 12 must be accompained by an adult. Class size is limited!

Clay City Municipal

Clay City Municipal building will be holding a fundraiser for the Appalichan Ministry on December 1st from 12pm-5pm. There will be 20 plus vendors and all you can eat chili for $6.

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees

Will gather for lunch 11:30 AM, Tuesday, December 11 at The Corner Table on Main Street in Clay City. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us for lunch!