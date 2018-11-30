Operation Hands of Love Food Bank & Harbor of Light Worship Center

Operation Hands of Love Food Bank and Harbor Light Worship Center is here to help low income families and families that are needing food assistance. We are here to help you all. Please call anytime at 606-947-0566. Like us on Facebook at Operation Hands of Love Food Bank, Harbor Light Worship Center Ministries or visit us on the web at www.hlwcm.org.

Bible Study at Furnace Church of Christ

Interested in learning about the Bible? The Furnace Church of Christ invites you to come learn with us Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. Need a ride? Give us a call at 606-723-8733. The Furnace Church of Christ is located 8 miles from Stanton and 12 miles from Irvine.

Stanton Prayer and Healing Room

Stanton Prayer and Healing Room is open on Tuesday’s from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Located at 205 N. Main Street. Call Pam if you need more information at 859-327-1782.

Appalachian Ministries Vendor Event

Fundraiser Dec 1 12-5 Pm at the Clay City Municipal Building. 20+ vendors, all you can eat soup bar $6. Directed by the Garland Lacy family.