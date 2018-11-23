Stanton native Bryan Parks returned home for a Retirement Ceremony from the United States Navy after 24 years of service. The ceremony was held on November 16 at the AM Vets Post #67 in Clay City.

By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

Senior Chief Damage Controlman Bryan C. Parks, originally of Stanton retired from the United States Navy after 24 years of service. The retirement ceremony was held on November 16 at the American Veterans Post 67 in Clay City.

Parks was a graduate from Powell County High School before joining the U.S. Navy in August 25, 1994.

After boot camp and Fireman Apprenticeship Training at the Recruit Training Center in the Great Lakes area he reported to his first duty aboard the USS Frank Cable where he worked in the Ship Fitters Shop. Parks would next receive orders to go to his next ship the USS Santa Barbara where he spent a year and half attending to Damage Control “A” School.

Parks went on to graduate top in his class at Damage Control “A” School. He was advanced to Third Petty Officer and was selected for duty onboard the USS Mitscher. While aboard the USS Mitscher he earned his Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist Qualification and was advanced to the rank of Second Class Petty Officer. After completion of this sea tour, Parks reported to his first shore duty at the Fleet Training Center Virginia Fire School in Norfolk, Virginia. While at the school he was advanced to the rank of First Class Petty Officer and was Leading Petty Officer for the advanced shipboard firefighting course and earned his Master Training Specialist Qualification.

Parks next reported for duty on the USS Vella Gulf. He was the Leading Petty Officer for Repair Division Command’s Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist and in 2004 was selected for Chief Petty Officer. He was transferred to the USS Carr where he served as Repair Division

Leading Chief Petty Officer.

Parks then reported to his first of two tours at Navy Recruiting District Ohio where he was the Recruiter in Charge of Navy Recruiting Station in Somerset, Ky. After completion of his tour of duty at NRD Ohio, he received orders to go back aboard the USS Vella Gulf. While on duty he advanced to the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer and served as the Engineering Department Leading Chief Petty Officer and earned his Engineering Officer of the Watch Qualification.

Parks would go on to complete a short tour of duty onboard the USS Barry before he reported to his final sea duty tour as Engineering Department Leading Chief Petty Officer onboard the USS Carter Hall. Parks then reported to his final duty station at NRD Ohio where he served as Division 8 Division Officer and Antiterrorism Officer.

Senior Chief Parks personal awards include Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and a variety of Unit Commendations and campaign awards.

Parks is married to Kimberly Y. Parks, also from Stanton, Ky, the couple was married on June 24, 1995 and have three children; Brandon, Kaetlyn and Matthew and one granddaughter, Emilia.