Mary Jane Barnes, 78, widow of Boyd Barnes, of Stanton, KY died on November 14 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY. Born in Powell County, KY she was the daughter of the late Roy Billings and the late Ada Mae Frazier Billings. Mary Jane was a former nurse at U K Medical Center. In addition to her husband and her parents she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sheila Gail Dawson, her grandchild, Jessica Myers and by her brother, Danny Billings.

She is survived by three sons, Eddie (Dawn) Barnes of Stanton, Mike (Diana) Billings of Winchester and Mike (Fetuao) Gibson of Portland, OR; two daughters, Paula Case of Stanton and Kathy Bailey of Winchester; sister-in-law, Patty Billings of Stanton; four sisters, Connie (David) Gardner of Lexington, Shirley Lowe of Clay City, Nancy Cox of Stanton and Glenda (Gary) Lacy of Oklahoma City, OK; 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Johnny Hurt and David Gardner were held on November 16 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial will be in Billings Cemetery in Estill County with Jacob Billings, Jason Billings, Brandon Berryman, William Barnes, Mike Gibson and Christopher Gibson serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

David Lee Brandenburg, 54, of Stanton, died on November 15. He was born January 20, 1964 in Lexington to Denny and Stella Brandenburg. He was a construction worker and a member of the Stanton Christian Church.

He is survived by his mother Stella Brandenburg of Beattyville, his wife Candace Brandenburg of Stanton, two brothers Mark Brandenburg and his wife Jodie of Stanton, Phillip Brandenburg and his wife Laura of Stanford and a sister Rita Brandenburg of Stanton. He was preceded in death by his father Denny Brandenburg and a daughter Hazel Brandenburg.

Funeral Services were held on November 19 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Greg Webb officiating.

Burial followed in the Patton – Brandenburg Cemetery in Beattyville. Pallbearers were Jacob Brandenburg, Darrell Allen Sr., Darrell Allen Jr., Steve Stroh, Phillip Brandenburg, Mark Brandenburg and Dennis Pierce.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.