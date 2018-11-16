By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

The Powell County Board of Education held a regular scheduled meeting on November 12 at the Powell County Middle School Library.

The board held a reception for employees who had recently retired from the Powell County School System. The board also recognized each retiree individually during the meeting. Those recognized were: Ann Bishop, Suzy Brown, Rondal Davis, Anne Faulkner, Myra Goodwin, Renee Marcum-Losey, Jama Preston, Connie Reed, Glynda Skidmore, Dwight Smith, Vicky Spencer, Lynne Stidham and Michael Tate.

Powell County High School Bass team member Ronnie Tipton was recognized for an award he won for fishing during a National Crappie Tournament.

2017 PCHS Graduate Cameron Owlsley was recognized for being awarded the American FFA Degree.The American FFA degree is the bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. Owsley was awarded the American FFA degree at the 91st national FFA convention and expo held October 24-27 in Indianapolis.

Owsley is just the fourth recipient from Powell County to be awarded the FFA National American Degree since 1938. He is the first to receive the award in 35 years.

Sponsored by Case IH, Elanco Animal Health and Syngenta, the award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs.

To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they start, own or hold a professional position in an existing agricultural enterprise. Recipients must also complete 50 hours community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement.

Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized on stage at the national convention.

Supervisor of Instruction Stacy Linn presented the board with a opportunity to participate in

the G.E.A.R. U.P. program — short for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs will help the district get two additional employees to work as Academic Interventionist and College and Career Navigators to assist Powell County students with narrowing down a career path they’re interested in following after graduation.

The board approved a motion to enter into a memorandum of agreement to participate in the Gear-up program with Powell County sixth and seventh graders over the next seven years until 2025.

The board also approved a motion approving a job description and salary schedule for two academic interventionist and two college and career navigator positions.

Linn also provided the board with a presentation in regards to an interim assessment concerning teachers and their professional development.