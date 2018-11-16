Thelma Lee Bishop, 82, wife of Cashus Bishop, died Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Saint Joseph Mount Sterling. She was born March 8, 1936 in Powell County, Kentucky to the late Jessie Mountz McKinney and Eunice Wells McKinney. Survivors include, husband, Cashus Bishop; sons, Gerald (Ann) Bishop, Larry (Bonnie) Bishop, and Ben (Crystal) Bishop; daughters, Darlene Faulkner, Debbie (Stewart) Sparks, Mary Tharp, and Sandy (Dwayne) Anderson; brother, David (Sherri) McKinney; sisters, Wilma (Elish) Bishop, Bernice Wills, Janet Flippo, Eldora Johnson, Laverne Tharpe, and Kathlene (Gerald) Rogers; 33 grandchildren; 67 great grandchildren; and 8 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sons, Jeffery Bishop and Harold Bishop; daughter, Sherlene Bishop; brothers, Kendall McKinney, William Franklin McKinney, and Farrell McKinney; and sisters, Mildred Estes, Janette Charles, and Irene Olinger. Services were Saturday, October 27, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation was Friday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Mountain Springs Cemetery with Junior Bishop, Tyler Elliott, Kagan Webb, Leonard Sparks, Benny Bishop, and Glenn Bishop serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Billy Watkins, Steven Watkins, Nicholas Tharp, Josh Tucker, Marcus Jones, Anthony Brewer, Jimmy Cole, and Dwayne Anderson. Davis & Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Donald Dwayne Boyd, 44, died on October 19. He was born September 25, 1974 to the late Donald Ray Boyd and Verma Glass Boyd.

Survivors include, mother, Verma Boyd; sister, Sheila (Bobby) Barnes; niece, Haley (Jacob) Patton; nephew, Chase Barnes; Aunts, Treva Boyd, Brenda Collinsworth, Carolyn Estepp, and Dara Glass; and Uncle, Doyle Glass. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Ray Boyd.

Services were held on October 23 by Rev. Michael Hicks.

Burial in Tin Town Cemetery with Wesley Hale, Bobby Barnes, Chase Barnes, Jacob Patton, Bobbie Hisle, Terry Boyd, Shannon Boyd, Kyle Braeden, Mark Garland, Chuck West, and Bill Rogers serving as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers serving, Jamie Humphry, Reid Glass, Bobby Hall, Rick Boyd, JL Maloney, Otis Knox, Garner Humphry, Stacy McCoy, Jeff Boyd, Darren Boyd, Matthew Hatton, and Anthony Duff.

Josephine Friend Gross, 80, wife of Mervin Eugene Gross, died Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Baptist Health Lexington. She was born August 25, 1938 in Powell County, Kentucky to the late Sidney and Ora Boyd Friend. She was a retired factory worker and a Kentucky Colonel. Survivors include, husband, Mervin Eugene Gross; children, Mervin (Sandi) Gross Jr., Dawn (Mike) Costello, Joanna Gross, and Kim (Daniel) Mastin; brothers, Eugene Friend, Ronald Friend, Paul Friend, Dwight Friend, Gary Friend, and Timothy Friend; sister, Waveline Sparks; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Ora Friend; daughter, Stephanie Wilson, brothers and sisters, Eunice Sparks, Sidney Friend, Glory McCoy, James Friend, Robert Friend, William Friend, Donald Friend, Isaac Friend, and Allen Friend, and one grandchild. Services Friday, November 8, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Mike Davis. Visitation Thursday 5-8pm at the funeral home. Burial in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Lexington with Family serving as pallbearers. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Knox E. Napier, 76, died Saturday, November 3, 2018. He was born March 19, 1942 in Hazard, Kentucky to the late Sidney and Florence Couch Napier. He is survived by daughters Jenny (Frank) Aloia, Michele (Frank) Reading, and son, Ken (Alesha) Napier; 6 grandchildren 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Smith Napier. Services were Saturday, November 10, 12:30 PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation Saturday 10:30-12:30PM. Burial in Resthaven Cemetery, Stanton. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Anita Pelfrey, 82, of Versailles died on November 8 at the Cambridge Place Nursing Home in Lexington. She was a housewife.

She is survived by five sons Billy Rogers of Versailles, Raymond Rogers of Versailles, Danny Rogers and his wife Kim of Stanton, David Rogers and his wife Kathy of Versailles, Lendon Pelfrey of Stanton, three daughters Cheryl Roberts and husband George of Versailles, Janice Pelfrey and husband Bobby of Stanton, Jarita Carol Rogers of Versailles, twenty grandchildren, thirty three great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, two sisters Loretta Hurley of Stanton and Molly Booth of Campton. She was preceded in death by her parents Price and Myrtle Booth, her husband Weurth Pelfrey, daughter Effie Bennett, grandchildren Fanchescha Rogers, Justin Rogers, Dustin Pelfrey, Brother Edward “Buddy” Booth, and three sisters Dephia Tipton, Maxine Robbins and Rose Booth.

Funeral services were held on November 12, 2018 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City.

Burial followed in the Rose Cemetery in Stanton.

Pallbearers were Zach Rogers, Brian Noe, John Rogers, Brett Pelfrey, Mark Pelfrey and Bobby Dale Pelfrey.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

James Douglas Haddix, 65, husband of VIcki Ginter Haddix, died Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at his home. He was born May 24, 1953 in Waynesville, Ohio to the late Chester and Gladys Overbee Haddix. Survivors include, wife, VIcki Haddix,; sons, Anthony Haddix, J.D. (Candy) Haddix, and Stephen (Ashley) Haddix; daughters, Misty Haddix, Tosha (Ray) Self, and Krystal (Patrick Lynam) Justice; brothers, Roy Haddix, Clarence Haddix, John Haddix, and Bob Haddix; sister, Hazel Crabtree; and 10 grandchildren. Services were Saturday, November 10, 4:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. James Harold Combs. Visitation was Saturday after 2PM. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Stephen Haddix, James Douglas Haddix Jr., Ray Self, Doug Johnson, Joe Hoppe, and Eddie Barnes serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving were, Roy Haddix, John Haddix, Clarence Haddix, Bob Haddix, and Lisa Adkins. Davis & Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Yolanda Kay Morton, wife of Cas Morton, died on November 3 at her home. She was born May 31, 1956 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Holt Richard and Dephia Branham Barker.

Survivors include, husband, Cas Morton; son, Milburn Perry Barker Morton and wife, Heather; daughter, Rolanda Cassia Dunaway and husband, Brandon; brothers, Mitchell Barker, Jerry (Kathy) Barker, Eddie Barker, and Doug Branham; sisters, Yvonne Sons and Beverly Barker; grandchildren, Ezekiel Dunaway, Matthew Sons, Colton Morton, and Grayson Morton.

Burial in Barker Cemetery, Frenchburg.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.