Staff Report

Savannah Denniston, Dallas Denniston, and Jaxon Denniston

Tuesday was the 2018 mid-term election and it seems that across the state vote turnout was up. It was great to see people out performing their civic duty and there was great weather for it too. Sunny skies following a night of hard rain, gusting wind and booming thunder to go with unseasonably balmy temperatures.

In the hard fought race for United States Representative in Congress incumbent Republican Andy Barr held on to his seat and will be representing Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District in Washington for next two years. Barr totaled 3,170 votes in Powell County, Democratic challenger Amy McGrath 1,671 votes. In the race for State Representative Republican David Hale carried the day earning himself another bid in Frankfort. Hale received 2,433 votes in Powell County his opponent James Davis received 2,421 votes. Brian King was elected to the office of Powell County Circuit Clerk. King tallied 2,712 votes to Jessica Farmer Yarbor’s 2,111 votes. James Anderson was elected to another term as Powell County Judge Executive. Anderson received 2,576 votes his challenger Charles Faulkner received 2,298. Jackie Boone Everman was elected as the new Powell County Clerk. Everman received 3,209 votes her opponent Megan Daniels Wells received 1,685 votes. Danny Rogers won the race for re-election for Powell County Sheriff. Rogers received 3,226 votes and H.K. Goodwin received 1,643 votes. Billy L. Oliver carried Powell County in the race for District Judge. David Allen Barber carried Powell County in the race Judge of the Court of Appeals.

Kenny Rice was elected as the next mayor of Clay City. Rice received 179 votes, Shawna Combs Smith 76 votes, Charissa Knox 76 votes. The Clay City council will include Robert Carmichael, Christina Ballard, Roslynn Hurt, Billy Todd, Ryan Smith, and Al Campbell. Magistrate for District 2 in Clay City will be Dennis Lee Combs. Jayme Hoskins will be Constable of District 2.

Stanton Mayor Dale Allen ran opposed and will remain in that office. Dale Allen was elected to another term as Mayor of Stanton. Stanton's city council will be made up of Tommy Mays, Dixie Lockard, Jenell Brewer, Paul Mallory, and Pamela McIntosh Tipton and Rhonda Roe. Donna Gabbard won the race for Magistrate District 5. Richard Rogers was elected Constable district 5.

Magistrate for district 4 will be Timmy Tipton. J.L. Bowen was elected Constable district 4. Chad Patton was elected Magistrate of District 1 and Anthony Faulkner was elected Constable District 1.

In other unopposed contests Miranda Stevens King was elected Commonwealth’s Attorney, Dustin Billings was elected P.V.A, Travis Crabtree was elected Jailer, Megan Wells Davis was elected Coroner, Kevin N. Davis was elected County Surveyor and Robert Graham King was elected County Attorney.