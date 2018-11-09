Jack Eugene Bowen, of Stanton, KY, died on November 5 at the age of 80.

Jack was born on July 3,1938, at the home of his parents, the late Taulbee and Juanita (Jackie) Bowen, in Bowen, KY. He was a retiree of the Columbia Gulf Transmission Co.

In 1956, Jack married Mary Alden Bowen, and the couple have three children, Mark A. Bowen, Lexington, KY; Kim (Earl) Johnson, Mt. Sterling, KY; and Lisa (E.G.) Clark, Stanton, KY.

Jack will be loved and missed by his grandchildren, Mark (Tara) White, Mary Knox, Jacqueline (Chad) Townsend, Hunter Brown, and Alden, Alex, and Gloria Bowen along with his great-grandchildren – Aubrey Knox, Jackson Townsend, and Teagan and Kaelyn White.

At Jack’s request, his body was donated to science, so the family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Jack loved books and the Powell County Library, so in lieu of flowers, he requested all donations to his memory be made to the Powell County Public Library.

Ralph Day, 72, of Winchester, KY, died on October 29 at Baptist Health Care in Lexington, KY surrounded by his loving family. Ralph was a car salesman for most of his life upon retiring.

He is survived by his loving siblings, Larry (Doris) Day of Union KY, Terry Stephen (Jennifer Ann) Day of Arab, AL, Paul Wayne (Janet Sue) Day of Stanton, KY, Danny Ray (Martha Lee) Day of Morning view, KY and Vicki Lynn (Virgil Gale) Ashely of Athens, AL.

Funeral services were held on November 2 at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY.

Burial at Burlington Cemetery in Burlington, KY. Online condolences can be sent to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.

Charlie Heardin Wells, 84, husband of Ivory Faye Abney Wells, died on October 31 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born November 12, 1933 in Powell County, Kentucky to the late Beuford Samuel and Della Reed Wells.

Survivors include, wife of 64 years, Ivory Faye Wells; son, Rodney Samuel (Kathy Ann) Wells; daughter, Sheila Faye (Steve) Stamper; brothers, James Melvin Wells, Lloyd Wells, and Earl Wells; sisters, Garnetta Parker and Dorothy Smith; grandchildren, Kimberly Hull, Jennifer West, Miranda Wells, and Ryan Samuel Wells; Great-Grandchildren, Stephanie Hull and Kolby Caudill; numerous Nephews and Nieces.

Services were held on November 3 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Brad Epperson. Burial in Log Lick Cemetery with Jeff Mays, Kevin Slemp, Kolby Caudill, Chad Wells, Jason Spivey, and Ryan Wells serving as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers serving, his in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Rhonda Jean Mastin, 56, of Clay City, KY died on October 29 at her residence. Born in Winchester, KY she was the daughter of Eugene and Jenny Muncie Patrick. She was a homemaker and member of Vaughns Mill First Church of God. Rhonda was preceded in death by her brother, Kevin Eugene Patrick, paternal grandparents, Floyd and Lola Patrick and maternal grandparents, Robert and Etha Muncie. She is survived by her parents Eugene and Jenny Patrick of Clay City; one daughter, Lindsey (Darrel, Jr.) Smith of Lexington; one sister, Valerie (Roy) Stephens of Clay City; her nephew Aaron (Lindsey) Willoughby of Clay City and her beloved dog “Kimbo”. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Teddy Linkous was held November 2 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery, 27 Stonegate Drive, Stanton, KY with Darrel Smith, Jr., Aaron Willoughby, Roy Stephens, Brian Patrick, Bobby Patrick and Mike Corbett serving as pallbearers.

Honorary Pallbearers are Glynda Jones, Billy Patrick, Mike and Michelle Allen, Terry Robley-Young, Tommy and Vickie Howell, Lesa Peters, and Vaughn’s Mill First Church of God Ladies Sewing and Quilting Group. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.