Walter B Abrams, 45, husband of Jessica Fowler Abrams, died on October 9. He was born May 29, 1973 to Timothy Abrams and Patricia Childers Nunnelley.

Survivors include his father, Timothy (Diana) Abrams; mother, Patty (Mark) Nunnelley; wife, Jessica Abrams; sons, Kyle Watkins, Walter Brian Abrams Jr. “Bo”, and Alex Abrams; daughters, Racheal Abrams and Kaylea Abrams; grandson, Brayden Hale; step-sons, Austin Elkins, Caleb Rowland, and Canaan Rowland; brothers, Brad (Jennifer) Abrams, John (Jacquelyn) Abrams, and Tim (Christie) Abrams; nieces, Mariah Abrams, Jessica Spivey, Liliana Cope, Bryleigh Tackett, and Claudia Spivey; Several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, and Nephews. He was preceded in death by son, Ryan Abrams; grandparents, Walter Childers, Eunice Hinds, Mildred Mullins, and Paul Abrams; and great-grandparents, Walter and Myrtle Abrams; great-nephew, Brycen.

Funeral services were held on October 13 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Bro. Sammy Patrick.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Revenna Begley, 82, wife of Earl Begley died on October 12, 2018 at West Marion Community Hospital, Ocala FL. Born in Pippa Passes, KY she was the daughter of the late Cody Jacobs and the late Allie Huff Jacobs. Revenna Begley was a retired teacher from the Clark County, Kentucky Board of Education.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Begley and her daughter, Mary Ann Begley of Ocala, FL; one son, Earl Charles Begley and his wife Teresa of Martinez, CA; one grandson, Cody Walker Begley of Stanton and two sisters, Glenna (Harry) Gross of Loyall and Lydia Jacobs of Pippa Passes. Services were held on October 20 at Upper Middlefork Maces Creek Church of Christ in Viper.

Burial will follow in Henry Cornett Cemetery in Viper with her nephews serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are Tony Ball, Clarence Taulbee, Phillip Clark, Jimmy Woods, Sandy Gay, Oleda Woods, Dwain Anderson, Larry Shropshire, Joann Johnson, Mary Lois Jacobs and Afo Jean Jacobs.

George Casey, 84, widower of Marie Casey, Clay City, KY died on October 19, 2018 at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center, Lexington, KY. Born in Phelps, KY he was the son of the late Anderson Casey and the late Lena Stump Casey and he was a

veteran of the U S Army. George was a former coal miner with Kentlend Elkhorn Coal Corp and a former factory employee of Dodge Motor Company, Inc. In addition to his parents and his wife he was also preceded in death by his grandchild, Sabrina Casey; 11 brothers: Earl Casey, Anthony Casey, Shorty Casey, Thomas Casey, Clinton Casey, Junior Casey, Ernest Casey, Glen Casey, James Casey, Clifford Casey and Ermel Casey and two sisters, Sadie Thorpe and Hazel Smith.

He is survived by three sons: George Randall (Marlene) Casey, Western Ricky (Christie) Casey and Rodney Edward (Chrystie) Casey; three daughters: Sandra (Rodney) Lewis, Aleta Kaye (Doyle) McFarland and Angela (Brian Keith) Derickson; one sister, Sharlene (Junior) Taylor; 11 grandchildren: Tonya Jean Smith, Tangela Casey, Joshua Casey, Jonathan Conley, Amy Elizabeth Phipps, Westley Casey, LaCresha Casey, Stephanie Casey, Kaylee Marie McFarland, Peyton Shae Derickson and Kendra McFarland and five great grandchild: Madison Brooke Coffey, Ellie Elizabeth Crabtree, Garrison Walker Phipps, Briar Wade Rice and Abby Kate Conley.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Paul Day were held on October 23 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery with Jonathan Conley, Westley Casey, Brian Derickson, Joey Casey, Doyle McFarland and Joshua Randall Casey serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Rodney Lewis, Doug Casey, Merry Casey and Terry Casey.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home Inc.

Joyce L. Griffith, 80, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, died on October 5. She was born in 1938 in Stanton, KY and is the daughter of the late Ray and Esther Martin.

Survived by sons Ronald (Mary) and Morris (Wendy), 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald. A service was held on October 25 at Christ Fellowship, 5312 Northlake Blvd, PBG FL 33418. A seperate service will be held on November 10 at Oakland Cemetery, 132 S. Walker St, Oakland FL 34760.

Memorial donations may be made to: Red River Museum, PO Box 517, Clay City, KY 40312

Staci Lee, 44, of Clay City, died on October 16 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was a member of the Lighthouse of Worship.

She is survived by her father Chalmer Bill Faulkner and his wife Sherri and mother Lois Cox and her husband Lawrence, two daughters Tessa Ratliff and husband Ryan of West Liberty, Paige Baer and husband Jessie of Clay City, two grandchildren Grayson Ratliff, Larry Lee, Brothers Jeffery Faulkner, stepbrothers Anthony Tolson, Brian Tolson, Timmy Tolson, sisters Dora Beth Sims and husband Micky, Charlotte Cox, She was preceded in death by her husband Fred Lee and a brother Shan Faulkner.

Funeral services were held on October 19 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kelly Blankenship and Bro. Robert Becker officiating.

Burial followed in the Donnie G Randall Veterans Cemetery in Stanton.

Pallbearers were Ethan Adams, Jessie Baer, Hunter Blankenship, Josiah Blankenship, Michael Brookeshire and Micheal Tiravanti.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Carl McFarland, 74, died on October 9 2018 at Saint Joseph East Hospital, Lexington. He was born March 3, 1944 in Casey County, Kentucky to the late Clyde and Nettie Hale McFarland. He was an Army Veteran.

Survivors include, Chris (Joy) McFarland, Clay City and Doyle (Aleta) McFarland, Stanton; sister, Betty Boone; grandchildren, Christopher McFarland, Corey McFarland, Kendra McFarland, Kaylee McFarland, and Jonathan (April) Conley; great-granddaughter, Abby Kate Conley; nieces, Shelly McClure and Jackie Everman.

Services were held on October 12 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Jeff Perry, 52, Walnut Lane, died on October 15, 2018 at his home. He was born February 6, 1966 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Julian Perry and the late Judith Rupard Blythe. He was an Army Veteran.

Survivors include, sons, Jeffrey Perry Jr and Justin Perry; daughter, Kaitlyn Perry; step-father, Bill Blythe. Services Friday, October 19, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Bro. Kenny Wasson.

Burial in the Veterans Cemetery with Jeffrey Perry Jr., Justin Perry, Trent Faulkner, Phillip Blythe, Harry Chaney, and Kevin Ball serving as pallbearers.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Arcie Lee Willoughby, 92, husband of Sarah Willoughby of Clay City, Kentucky died on October 14 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester, Kentucky. Born in Clay City, Kentucky he was the son of the late John Willoughby and the late Bessie Hon Willoughby. Arcie was a retired truck driver for Leggett and Platt, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Clay City Volunteer Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Elizabeth Townsend Willoughby; one son, Jeffrey Lee (Janie) Willoughby of Clay City; four daughters: Faith (Glenn) Oberg of Stanton, Hope (Kenny) Scott of Clay City, Patiance (Kirby) Justice of Stanton and Charity (David) Parks of Clay City; ten grandchildren: Colin (Amanda) Faulkner, Lauren (Robbie Dunn) Faulkner, Candace (K. J.) Hampton, Rex Lucas Scott, Elizabeth Grace Scott, Lindsey Brooke Willoughby, Zachary Garrison, Owen Parks, Cameron Justice and Kristen Justice; five

great grandchildren: Hayden Faulkner, Graham Faulkner, Elliott Faulkner, Lillian Dunn, and Kennedy Hampton and one sister, Waveline White. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by four brothers: Dewey Willoughby, Cecil Willoughby, Henry Willoughby and Raymond Willoughby and five sisters: Mina Muncie, Etha Muncie, Ella Muncie, Jewel Barnes and Alice Barnes.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Sammy Faulkner were held October 17 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky. Burial will be in Townsend Family Cemetery with Colin Faulkner, Rex Lucas Scott, Zachary Garrison, Owen Parks, Cameron Justice and Jeffrey Willoughby serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are Dick Townsend, Ernie Faulkner, members of the Clay City Volunteer Fire Department, Danny Rogers and the Powell County Sheriff Department and former employees of the Burke, Parsons, Bowlby Plant.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Austin Keith Wickline, 69, husband of Betty Wickline of Stanton, KY died on October 18 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born in Bowen, KY he was the son of the late Robert L. Wickline and the late Gladys King Wickline and he was a 1966 graduate of Powell County High School. Austin was a veteran of the U S Marine Corps and a retired lab engineer working in ink development for Lexmark. He was a member of Cat Creek Church of Christ, a former Powell County Little League baseball coach and he was the former Powell County Little League basketball coach of the Bowen Braves. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert “Bobby” Wickline.

Austin is survived by his wife, Betty Tipton Wickline; two sons, Justin Wickline of Lexington and Montlee (Kendra) Wickline of Jeffersonville; one daughter, Angie (Chris Young) Mullins of Stanton; two sisters, Rita Farmer and Patricia “Patty” Billings both of Stanton and seven grandchildren: Austin Nicholas Mullins, Kailee Mullins, Hailee Mullins, Kairi Wickline, Maya Wickline, Kaden Wickline and Gabriel Wickline.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Dwaine Meadows, Kevin Wickline and Anthony Wickline were held on October 22, 2018 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial with military honors will be in Wickline Cemetery.

Active pallbearers are Darrell Billings, Denny Billings, Dustin Billings, Darby Billings, Darren Farmer, Ricky Farmer and Cecil Tipton.

Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Gains, James Duff, Foy Whittaker, Gary Reed, Robbie Tipton, Spencer Wickline, Tyler Wickline, Dr. Charles Noss, the men of Cat Creek Church of Christ and the staff of Badin, M.D.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Elda Faye Pittman, 67, died on October 3. She was born August 19, 1951 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky to the late Arthur and Hattie Anderson Martin.

Survivors include, husband, Tommy Pittman; sons, Robert (Holly) Pittman and David (Sarah) Pittman; daughter, Christy (Shawn) Kennon; grandchildren, Jordan Rice, Christopher Rice, Mackenzie Rice, Braxton Pittman, Skylar Pittman, Tyler Pittman, Kelsey Kennon, and Chase Kennon; great-grandson, Jaren Rice; sisters, Grace (Harold) Martin, Mary Carpenter, Brenda (Raymond) Becraft, Thelma Martin and Maggie Stewart, and brother, Ben (Glenda) Martin. Services were held on October 7 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.