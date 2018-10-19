The Powell County Lady Pirates defeated the Estill County Engineers 5-2 in the 54th District Championship game. The team is dedicating the win to Assistant Coach Terry Mynk who had heart surgery at end of the last game.

On October 11 the Powell County Lady Pirate Soccer team took home back-to-back 54th District Championship s with a 5-2 victory over the Estill County Engineers at home.

With the victory the Lady Pirates improved to 8-5 for the season.

Senior Forward Emily Branham led the Lady Pirates in scoring with three goals, Seniors Ashley King and Hope Rankin also added one goal each for Powell.

King and Rankin also made appearances in the assist column each earning two assist during the match.

Freshman Goalkeeper Emma Ginn made 9 saves for the Lady Pirates while only allowing two goals to be scored by the Lady Engineers.

The Lady Pirates now move on to 14th Region Girls Soccer Tournament where they will face Perry County Central in Hazard on October 15. The winner of the Powell-Perry Central matchup will face the winner of the Letcher Central and Estill County game for the 14th Region Championship on October 18 also in Hazard.

On the boys side the Pirates were defeated by Estill County who defeated Powell 2-1. The Pirates trailed by two goals late and were able to make things interesting when with a goal scored by Sophomore Bryan Baker. In the end the Pirates bid comeback came up short as time expired. Sophomore Goalkeeper Tyler Smith made three saves for the Pirates and allowed two goals in the loss.

With the lost the Pirates overall record moved to 10-6-1 on the season.

The Pirates faced Perry County Central on October 16 in 14th Region Tournament action in Hazard. The winner of the Powell-Perry County Central matchup will face the winner of a match between Estill-Hazard for the 14th Region Championship on October 18 at 8 p.m. The Times will include scores from 14th Region Soccer Tournament in next weeks publication.