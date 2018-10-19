October 22-26
Bowen/Clay City
/Stanton
Monday
Breakfast- Grape or chocolate crescent/cereal/Strawberry Smash yogurt/pop-tarts, chilled juice/sliced apples, milk.
Lunch- Pirate personal pan pizza or Mexican pizza/yogurt mania, garden salad with dressing, tomato/cucumber with ranch, mandarin oranges, milk.
Tuesday
Breakfast-Sausage on biscuit/cereal/donut holes, chilled juice/applesauce, milk.
Lunch- Fiesta Taco with Tostitos/chef salad/pb&j, shredded lettuce/tomato, shredded cheese/queso, refried bean melt, salsa/sour cream, fresh orange slices/pineapples/applesauce, milk.
Wednesday
Breakfast-Glazed or chocolate donut/cereal/Vanilla Crush yogurt/pop-tarts, chilled juice/fresh apple, milk.
Lunch-Fish sticks with mini cornbread/yogurt mania, macaroni & cheese, brown beans, diced potatoes, blue raspberry Slushy, fresh apples/peaches/sliced pears, milk.
Thursday
Breakfast- Bacon, egg & cheese biscuit/cereal/donut holes, chilled juice/applesauce, milk.
Lunch- Fried chicken with waffles and syrup/chef salad/pb&j, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh pepper medley, fresh orange slices/pineapple/applesauce, milk.
Friday
Breakfast- Funfetti mini pancakes with Syrup cup/cereal/Strawberry Smash yogurt/pop-tarts, chilled juice/bananas, milk.
Lunch- Smoked turkey club sandwich/yogurt mania, baked chips, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, banana peppers, broccoli dippers with ranch, carrots with ranch, fresh banana/mandarin oranges/applesauce, milk.
PCMS
Monday
Breakfast- Grape or chocolate crescent/cereal/Strawberry Smash yogurt/pop-tarts, chilled juice/sliced apples, milk.
Lunch- Papa John’s/Yogurt Mania, garden salad with dressing, cucumbers with ranch, sliced apples/peaches/mandarin oranges, milk.
Tuesday
Breakfast-Sausage on biscuit/cereal/donut holes/pop-tarts, chilled juice/applesauce, milk.
Lunch-Fiesta Taco with Tostitos/chef salad/pb&j, shredded lettuce/tomato, shredded cheese/queso, refried bean melt, salsa/sour cream, fresh orange slices/pineapples/applesauce, milk.
Wednesday
Breakfast-Glazed or chocolate donut/cereal/Vanilla Crush yogurt/pop-tarts, chilled juice/fresh apple, milk.
Lunch-Fish sticks with mini cornbread/yogurt mania, macaroni & cheese, brown beans, diced potatoes, blue raspberry Slushy, fresh apples/peaches/sliced pears, milk.
Thursday
Breakfast- Bacon, egg & cheese biscuit/cereal/donut holes/pop-tarts, chilled juice/applesauce, milk.
Lunch- Fried chicken with waffles and syrup/chef salad/pb&j, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh pepper medley, fresh orange slices/pineapple/applesauce, milk.
Friday
Breakfast- Funfetti mini pancakes with Syrup cup/cereal/Strawberry Smash yogurt/pop-tarts, chilled juice/bananas, milk.
Lunch- Smoked turkey club sandwich/yogurt mania, baked chips, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, banana peppers, br
PCHS
Monday
Breakfast- Grape or chocolate crescent/cereal/Strawberry Smash yogurt/pop-tarts, chilled juice/sliced apples, milk.
Lunch- Papa John’s/personal pan pizza/ham & cheese croissant bag/yogurt mania bag/pb&j, garden salad with dressing, tomato/cucumber with ranch, fruit, milk.
Tuesday
Breakfast-Sausage on biscuit/cereal/donut holes/pop-tarts, chilled juice/applesauce, milk.
Lunch-Fiesta taco with Tostitos/Big Daddy’s Buffalo pizza/bistro protein box/chef salad/pb&j, shredded lettuce & tomato, shredded cheese/queso, refried bean melt, salsa/sour cream, fruit, milk.
Wednesday
Breakfast-Glazed or chocolate donut/cereal/Vanilla Crush yogurt/pop-tarts, chilled juice/fresh apple, milk.
Lunch-Fish sticks with mini cornbread/three meat pizza/ham & cheese croissant bag/yogurt mania bag/pb&j, macaroni & cheese, brown beans, diced potatoes, blue raspberry slushy, fruit, milk.
Thursday
Breakfast- Bacon, egg & cheese biscuit/cereal/donut holes/pop-tarts, chilled juice/applesauce, milk.
Lunch- Fried chicken with waffle and syrup/retro pizza/bistro protein box/chef salad/pb&j, mashed potatoes, green beans, pepper medley, fruit, milk.
Friday
Breakfast- Funfetti mini pancakes with Syrup cup/cereal/Strawberry Smash yogurt/pop-tarts, chilled juice/bananas, milk.
Lunch- Smoked turkey club sandwich/Big Daddy’s Cheese pizza/ ham & cheese croissant bag/yogurt mania bag/pb&j, baked chips, trimmings tray, broccoli dippers with ranch, baby carrots with ranch/fruit, milk.