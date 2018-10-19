Christopher Abner, 40, of Irvine died. He is survived by parents Jerry and Edna Abner, wife Sharon Dean of Goshen, Ohio, a son Christopher Abner JR, two daughters Jolene Abner of Ohio, Casey Abner of Ohio, a brother William “Jay” Abner of Irvine, a sister Geneva Nunnelley of Irvine.

Funeral services were held on October 13 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Marvin Hatton officiating.

Burial followed in the Abner Cemetery in Irvine.

Pallbearers were Chris Sizemore, Roger Kanatzer, Jay Abner, Jacob Addison, Jacob Collins and Brian Rinner.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.

Bonnie Fay Bolduc, 64, wife of Rick Bolduc, Spout Springs Road, Clay City, Kentucky died on October 11. Born in Dearborn, Michigan she was the daughter of the late Arthur Lyle and the late Hazel Stokley Lyle. Bonnie Fay Bolduc was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Rick Bolduc; two sons, Richard Perry (Britney) Bolduc of Frankfort and Jesse Arthur Bolduc of Clay City; three brothers: Larry (Marilyn) Lyle of Clay City, Jimmy Lyle of Clay City and Brian Lyle of Winchester and four sisters: Sandy (Gary) Reed of Clay City, Alma (Willard) Dunn of Jeffersonville, Joanie (Steve) Hale of Clay City and Donna (Mike) Roberts of Clay City.

No services are scheduled.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Mary Francis Miller, 74, died at her residence in Winchester, Kentucky on October 12. Born in Stanford, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late William “Bill” Schmitz and the late Mary Eula Cuzick Schmitz and a member of Shepherd’s Church of Winchester. Mary was a former certified nurses aid at Stanton Nursing Center and volunteer worker with her local food bank. She was an avid walker and she enjoyed photography. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Lenox Miller; two sons, Harold Wayne Rogers and William Ray Rogers; one brother, Charles McDonald Schmitz and one sister, Ethel Mullins.

Mary is survived by one son, James David (Amy) Rogers of Sadieville; one daughter, Anna Marie Rogers Profitt of Winchester; one brother, Harold Ray Schmitz of Katy, TX; one sister, Shirley Jean Rutherford of Williamsburg, OH; one grandchild, Jaden Storm Rogers and two step grandchildren, Ian Larue Tarter and Elijah Paul Tarter.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Eugene McIntosh were held on October 16 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial was in Kennon Cemetery with Junior Rogers, Jaden Storm Rogers, Ian Larue Tarter, Elijah Paul Tarter, Donnie Rogers, David Patten and Ralph Harrison serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are Linda Patten, Geneva Knox, Angie Wickline Mullins, Carolyn Abner, Lurlia “Pip” Harrison and Rita Farmer.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Shelia Diane Murray, 72, of Stanton, Kentucky died on October 13 at her residence. Born in Lexington, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Lonnie Lawson, Jr. and the late Ada Mildred Pate Lawson. Shelia was a 1964 graduate of Henry Clay High School and attended Stanton Christian Church. She was a retired communications officer with the Lexington Police Department.

She is survived by her son Jimmy (Autumn) Murray and two grandchildren, Maddie Murray and Ethan Murray of Clay City, Kentucky.

Memorial services officiated by Bro. Greg Webb were conducted on October 16 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

William Shuler, 73, of Clay City, died on October 12 at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born in Clay City March 12, 1945 to Elmer and Rosetta Shuler. He was a farmer and a member of the Grace Pentecostal Ministries.

He is survived by his wife Norma Gail Shuler of Clay City, three son’s Ricky Shuler and wife Rebecca of Clay City, Michael Shuler and wife Sherry of Owenton, Ronnie Ison and wife Victoria of Stanton, stepson Elwood Walters of Clay City, four daughters Vicky Bush of Clay City, Suzie Hatton and husband Donald of Clay City, Jessica Shuler of Clay City, Regina Miskill and husband Kenny of Newport, stepdaughter Lisa Riddle and husband Phillip of Irvine, eighteen grandchildren to special grandchildren Landon and Whitney of Clay City, nine great grandchildren, two brothers Elmer Shuler and wife Eva of Richmond, Lee Shuler and Juanita of Owingsville, two sisters Goldie Dennis of Mt. Sterling and Wilma Morton of Mt. Sterling. He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Rosetta Shuler, stepdaughter Cissy Snowden, grandson Joseph Bush, four infant siblings and a sister Edith Booth.

Funeral services were held on October 15 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Estill Baker and Bro. Ronald Gene Johns officiating.

Burial will be in the Strange Cemetery in Clay City. Pallbearers were Alex Shuler, Jordan Shuler, Jeremy Hatton, Christian Hatton, Jacob Bush and Larry Dennis.

Honorary pallbearers were Danny Dennis and all nieces and nephews.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Paul Sparks, 77, of Clay City, died on September 25 at the Fountain Circle Nursing Home in Winchester. He was a farmer and a member of the Wildwood Chapel.

He is survived by his partner Pearl Lewis of Clay City, one brother Silas Sparks and his wife Betty of Clay City, two sister’s Naomi Profitt and husband James of Clay City, Mary Crowe and husband Rodney of Stanton and ten Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Virginia Sparks and a brother David Sparks.

Funeral services were held on September 28 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. George Sparks, Bro. Sammy Faulkner and Bro. Matt Barnett officiating.

Burial followed in the Clark – Vaughn’s Mill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Carlos Thompson, Ray Profitt, Josh Sparks, Dwight Trent, Tanner Rogers and David Crowe.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.