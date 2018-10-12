By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

On October 6 the city of Stanton held the first annual Stanton Pumpkin Festival on College Avenue and Main Street in Stanton.

The event featured over 70 local artisans and other vendors along with 5 food trucks, a Cruise-In Car Show, a scarecrow decorating contest, a pumpkin pie bake-off and talented local music artists providing live musical entertainment throughout the day.

The Powell County Public Library hosted the first “Sweet Pie of Mine” Pie bake off. The first-place winner and received an award consisting of a plaque and plate.

There was also a “Scarecrow Contest held as part of the festivities. Paula Begley and Sherry Skidmore took home the prize for the “Best Overall Decorated Scarecrow.

Stanton Tourism and Convention Committee Secretary Amy Kinser says that she was excited about the turnout for the first year of the event.

“We were overwhelmed by the amount of people from the local community that came out as support and they all seemed very excited about something new to do in here in our little town,” Kinser said. “It’s been a learning curve as far as the logistics of learning what works and what doesn’t when hosting an event of this size there’s going to be growing pains but overall we were very pleased and that encourages us as long as people are happy and we got the support of the city to help back us up.”

“We have already been thinking about ideas for next year of what we can do to improve events,” Stanton Tourism and Commission Board member LeAndre Knox said.

Kinser and Knox say they’ve been very grateful for the amount of support they have received from other city officials to help the STCC make the event a success.

“Stanton Mayor Dale Allen and Stanton City Attorney Scott Graham and everybody else at City Hall have been amazing to work with. Also, so has our local business owners who offered up their property, space, and their time,” Kinser said. “It’s a sacrifice if your lots are closed off but everybody been supportive and they have all been about the betterment of the community and not their own personal gain as individuals.”

“It’s really been amazing. When you put on an event like this it really reminds that you that we are a small town and everybody has pulled together to make sure the event went well and it put a good spotlight on Stanton,” Knox said.

Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission members who helped to plan and organize the event are Kim Tharpe, Annie Kinser, Ethan Moore, Brian Morton, Leandre Knox and Susan Wasson.