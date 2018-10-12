Frankie Allen, 75, of Stanton, died on October 2 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. He was born July 17, 1943 in Frenchburg to Frank and Anna Mae Rhodes. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and retired from Hobarts in Mt. Sterling.

He is survived by his wife Ila Ledford of Stanton, two sons Cody Allen of Stanton, Frank Allen III of Florida, one daughter Joanne Allen of Frenchburg, grandchild Taylor Shuler, brother Dusty Allen of Richmond and a sister Mickie Nickell of Frenchburg. He was preceded by his parents Frank and Anna Mae Rhodes.

Funeral services were held on October 6 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Buddy Rhodes officiating. Burial was in the Donnie G. Randall Veterans Cemetery in Stanton.

Flossie Marie Anderson Hall, 62, of Jeffersonville, died on October 1 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was born February 6, 1956 to John Franklin Anderson and Cora Lillie Bowman Anderson. She was a member of the Mill Knob Baptist Church and a factory worker. She is survived by two grandchildren Billy Belcher of Florida, Miranda Hall of Florida, two brothers Walter Anderson and his wife Pat of Stanton, Stevie Anderson of Jeffersonville, three sisters Fran Ross and her husband Kenny of Mt. Sterling, Donna Daily and husband Tommy of Carlisle, Virgie Corcoran and husband Corky of Mt. Sterling and a special friend Buford Reed. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Cora Anderson, a daughter Tonya Diane Hall, a sister Shirley Ann Douglas, and three brothers Levi Anderson, Vivian Anderson and William Anderson.

Funeral services were held on October 4 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Anthony May officiating.

Burial followed in the Hall Cemetery in Jeffersonville.

Pallbearers were Jeff Thompson, Benjamin Thompson, Casey Daily, Dustin McClure, Jeff Flinchum and Joshua Costello.

Delmont Neal, 75, of Stanton, died on October 4 at University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center, Lexington, KY. Born in Stanton, KY he was a son of the late Charlie H. and Viola Roberts Neal and a veteran of the U S Air Force. Delmont was a 1962 graduate of Powell County High School, a retired employee with Rockwell International, a member of Stanton Volunteer Fire Department and the Beef Cattle Association. He was a master wood craftsman and bee keeper. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brothers, James “Herbie” Neal and Larry Ray Neal and sister in law, Vicki Neal.

Delmont is survived by his wife, Patricia Edwards Neal; two sons, Doug Neal of Clay City and Paul (Kristi) Neal of Nicholasville; one daughter, Angelyn (Mark) Falkensteen of McKinney, TX; four grandchildren: David Neal, Shaena Neal, Elliott James Isaac (E. J.) Neal and RosaLynn Bishop; one sister, Ruby Tye; one sister in law, Sue Neal and two brothers: R. Lee (Patty) Neal and Donald Clay (Betty) Neal.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Willard Estep were held on October 7 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hope For Veterans, 156 Main Street, Ste. 102, Whitesburg, KY 41858.

Adren Sparks, 75, of Irvine, died on October 2 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. He was born February 16, 1943 in Cincinnati, OH to Arthur and Deliah Sparks He was a farmer and truck driver.

He is survived by his wife Linda Sparks of Irvine, five sons Billy Joe Poole, Eddie Poole, Henry Sparks and his wife Tabitha, Bobby Sparks, Timothy Sea, four daughter Mary Mae Sparks, Lori Muncie, Linda Jean Alexander, Carrie Purcell, Michelle Castell, three sisters Irene Stewart, Carrie Tincher and Jean Barker. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Deliah Sparks, two sons Billy Sparks Horton, Mark Allen Sea, daughter Donna Sparks, grandson Elijah Poole, three brothers Leo Sparks, Ballard Sparks, Lloyd Sparks, three sisters Martha Hammock, Lilian Poole and Bonnie Brookes.

Funeral services were held on October 5 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Anthony May officiating.

Pallbearers were Henry Sparks, Henry Sparks JR, Eddie Poole, Jim Brooks, Alan Gibson, Ryan Poole and Cash Willis. Burial followed in the Sparks Cemetery.

Elda Faye Pittman, 67, died on October 3. She was born August 19, 1951 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky to the late Arthur and Hattie Anderson Martin.

Survivors include, husband, Tommy Pittman; sons, Robert (Holly) Pittman and David (Sarah) Pittman; daughter, Christy (Shawn) Kennon; grandchildren, Jordan Rice, Christopher Rice, Mackenzie Rice, Braxton Pittman, Skylar Pittman, Tyler Pittman, Kelsey Kennon, and Chase Kennon; sisters, Grace (Harold) Martin, Mary Carpenter, Brenda (Raymond) Becraft, Thelma Martin and Maggie Stewart, and brother, Ben (Glenda) Martin.

Services were held on October 7 at the Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton.

