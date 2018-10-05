Powell County High School will be crowning the next Homecoming Queen and her court during halftime of Friday nights football against Estill County. There will be a Homecoming Parade held Thursday evening at 7 p.m. The parade will begin at Whitaker Bank and proceed to an end at PCHS. See more photos on page A-16.

By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

Powell County High School will be naming its 2018 Homecoming Queen during halftime of Friday night’s football game against Estill County.

This year will feature six local ladies vying for the title of Queen including Allie Adkins, Emily Branham, Molly Cornett, Hope Rankin, Lauren Salisbury and Kelsey Turner.

Ladies who are underclassman will also be competing against their peers for a spot in the Homecoming Court.

Those representing the Junior Class are Kaitlyn Haws, Madison Ovington, Hope Rogers and Brooklyn Smith.

Allison Collins, Brooklyn Harrison, Kamryn Kennon and Summer Ward will be representing the Sophomore class.

Cheyenne Barnes, Mikah Halfacre, Logan Reffitt, and Keeley Willoughby will be representing the Freshman Class.

The ladies will competing against their peers for the most votes and the top Senior with the most votes will be introduced as the Homecoming Queen.

The runner-up with the second highest vote totals will be named to the Homecoming Court along with the top vote getters from the junior, sophomore and freshman classes.

There will be a Homecoming Parade held on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. The Parade will start from the Whitaker Bank parking lot and will proceed down College Avenue before ending at PCHS.