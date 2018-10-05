Ernest Dudleson, 67, husband of honorable Sara Walter Combs, died on September 28 at Jefferson Place Louisville surrounded by his family. He was born April 30, 1951, in Martin, Kentucky to the late Ernest Franklin and Fannie Pyatt Dudleson. He was a United Stated Marine Veteran. He was retired from the Kentucky State Police and Eastern Kentucky University Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Center.

Survivors include: wife, Honorable Sara Walter Combs; sons, Michael Dudleson, Stanton, and Mark (Kelley) Dudleson, Monroe, OH; daughter, Mary Beth (Jamie) Martin, Carbondale, IL; brothers, Everett (Marcella) Dudleson, Mansfield, OH, and Don (Carol) Dudleson, Greenville, SC; sister, Wanda (Doug) Moore, Martin; grandchildren, Derek Minges, Devin Minges, Dylan Dudleson, Davis Dudleson, Drew Martin, Katie Martin, Matthew Dudleson, Emma Dudleson, and Michaela Dudleson.

Services were held on October 1 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton, by Rev. Johnny Hurt.

Burial in Stonegate Cemetery, Stanton with Derek Minges, Dylan Dudleson, Davis Dudleson, Drew Dudleson, Matthew Dudleson, Eddie Barnes, and Brad Nester. Honorary pallbearers serving, Devin Minges, Larry Patterson, Danny Rogers, Anthony Fannin, and Jeff Roberts. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Mary Douglas Durham, 80, of Irvine, Kentucky died on September 24 at the Stanton Nursing Center. Born in Pilot, KY she was the daughter of the late Dell Hall and the late Abbie McCoy Hall and she was a member of Furnace Church of Christ. She was a former factory employee for the Carhartt Company and a former employee of Abner’s Motel and the Georgetown Nursing Home. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one son, David Lynn Rogers, one brother, Donald Hall and a great grandson, Keaton DeWayne Rogers.

She is survived by two sons, Rick (Sharon) Rogers and Jason Neal; three grandchildren: Kyle Rogers, Casey (Rachel) Rogers and Darla (B. J.) Thompson; four great grandchildren: Matthew Neal, Casey Rogers Jr., Skylar Brooke Rogers and Jaxon Wade Rogers; four brothers: Marion (Bonnie) Hall, Raymond Hall, Danny (Patricia) Hall and Tom (Francis) Hall and one sister, Janice Newcomb. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Kenny Wasson was held on September 27 at Hearne Funeral Home in Stanton.

Burial was in the McCoy Cemetery with Kyle Rogers, Casey Rogers, Matthew Neal, Brian Hall, Jeff Hall and Chris Newcomb serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Carolyn Sue King, 73, wife of Jesse King, Steamshovel Road, Stanton, Kentucky died on September 24 at her residence. Born in Stanton, KY she was the daughter of the late Glen Moore Bennett and the late Hattie Lee Burris Bennett. Sue was owner of Sue’s Hot Dogs and she was a member of Grace Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Denny Russell Bennett and Millard Earl Bennett.

Sue is survived by her husband, Jesse King; one daughter, Connie (Terry) Carpenter; one grandson, Shane Carpenter; one great granddaughter, Summer Carpenter and five sisters: Sharon (Jimmy) Hall, Glenda (Melvin) Snowden, Reva (Charlie Cole) Collier, Vickie (Paul) Wilson and Patricia (Danny) Hall.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Willard Estep were conducted on September 27 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc.

Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Shane Carpenter, Josh Snowden, Tim Elkins, Dennis Bennett, Zettle Adams and Derek Collier serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are Shirley King, Betty and Chester Miller, Danny and Carolyn Martin.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Melvin Snowden, 69, husband of Glenda Bennett Snowden, died on September 26 at his residence. He was born November 6, 1948 in Clay City to the late Ernest and Modena Hollon Snowden. He was a retired dozer operator.

Survivors include, wife, Glenda Snowden; sons, Tim (Amanda) Elkins, Mark (Jennifer) Elkins, Ernie Snowden, Kenny (Christina) Snowden, Sonny Snowden, Josh (Amy) Snowden; daughter, Jennifer (David) Tingle; sisters, Carrie Lou (Garland) Brewer, Darlene (Thomas) Shoemaker, Judy Rogers, Janet (Tom) Ringl, Gail (Jimmy) Sizemore, Jackie (Rick) Tyra, Betty Strange, and Robin Farnham; grandchildren, Brad DeVary, Kyle Snowden, Ciara Snowden, Abby Snowden, Jaxon Snowden, Jacob Snowden, Haley Elkins, Macey Duncan, Jonathon Elkins, Tori Elkins, Ethan Elkins, Angela Snowden, Reagan Snowden, Adam Tingle, and Cody Tingle.

Services were held on September 30 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Willard Estep.

Burial in Stonegate Cemetery with Tim Elkins, Mark Elkins, Ernie Snowden, Kenny Snowden, Sonny Snowden, and Josh Snowden serving as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers serving, Jennifer TIngle, David Tingle, Lonnie Cole, Kyle Shoupe, and Damon Knox.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Ollie James Spencer, 71, husband of Glenda Sue Smith Spencer, died on September 17. He was born January 8, 1947 to the late Ewell and Louise McIntosh Spencer.

Survivors include, wife, Glenda Sue Spencer; daughters, Pamela Spencer Hiler and Angela (Benjamin) Ritchie; grandchildren, Olivia D. Ritchie and James Ethan Ritchie; sisters, Della Creech, Karen (Jeff) Taulbee, Bobbie Bryant, and Helen Hurley; sisters in law, Freda Joseph, Kathy Smith, Clara Smith, Omeda Cravens, and Wanda (Pat) Johnson; brother in law, Roscoe (Jeanne) Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ewell and Louise Spencer; brothers, David Spencer, Harold Spencer, and Preston Spencer; mother and father in law, Lauza and Bessie Smith; brothers in law, James Joseph, Dr. J B Smith, and Robert Darrell Smith. Services were held on September 21 at Full Gospel Pentecostal Church of God in Bowen.

Burial in Resthaven Cemetery with Mark Smith, Brandon Smith, Ben Ritchie, Brandon Dunaway, Robert Barker, and Johnny Barker serving as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers serving, Roscoe Smith and Pat Johnson.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.