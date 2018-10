Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission

City of Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission’s regular scheduled meeting is the 3rd Monday of every month at 5pm at Stanton City Hall located at 98 Court Street.

The Public Library is taking donations

of VERY GENTLY used DVD’s and Blu-ray discs as payment towards any fines and fees you may have on your library account! Bring those discs in that are just gathering dust on your shelf and pay off those old fines! Please, no damaged or scratched discs- the director has the final say on accepting or rejecting any discs.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park.

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Meetings are held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks thereafter at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15, Suite #6 in Campton, KY. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton, Ky.

R&R Christian Youth Center

At 194 Sunset Drive on Adams Ridge in Clay City will be hosting a Youth Event every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month from 6:00-8:00pm. Concessions will be available. Age group: 4th grade- 12th grade. Cost: Free. Chaperones will be on site.

Celebrate Recovery

Meets on Fridays 7-9pm (with dinner starting at 6) at Clay City First Church of God, 3200 Main Street Clay City. We have large groups for all from (7-8pm), and small groups (from 8-9pm) for men’s life issues and chemical dependency (as one group), women’s chemical dependency, women’s life issues, parents of adult children in addiction, and Celebration Place– kid’s group for ages 5-13, and childcare for kids 4 and under. Dinner and childcare is provided free of charge. We are a valid 12-step recovery group recognized by the court system and rehabilitation facilities. We offer help and support for people in need of recovery from chemical dependency, as well as a wide array of life issues: anxiety, depression, grief, loss, food issues, and many others. FMI contact April Smith (859) 771-5527.

Attention Veterans

A veterans benefits field representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, KY on the first Thursday each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information please call 858-497-6444 to speak with a veterans field representative.

The Powell County Tourism Commission

The Powell County Tourism Commission meeting dates have changed and will now meet the fourth Thursday every month at the Slade Welcome Center.

Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority

(KHEAA) will be at Powell County High School to assist seniors with planning their futures and applying for financial aid. October 4: FAFSA Workshop with Seniors (Parents welcome), October 8: College Application Day with Seniors For more information contact Joplin Rice by calling 502-229-1147 or by emailing jrice@kheaa.com

Community Yard Sale

Community Yard Sale at Stanton City Park from 9am-4pm on Friday, October 12th and Saturday, October 13th. If you are interested in setting up, contact Stephanie Faulkner at 606-663-6474 or cityofstanton@kymail.com, LeAndre Knox at leandreknox@gmail.com.

Booth-Shoemaker Reunion

The annual Booth-Shoemaker Reunion will be held on Saturday, October 6 at Grace Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy at 755 E. College Avenue in Stanton. All family and friends are invited to come spend the day socializing and reminiscing. Bring a covered dish, family photos and memories to share! We look forward to seeing you!

Marcum/Rogers Reunion

The descendants of the late Lonnie Nelson Marcum and Ella Kathryn Rogers Marcum invite all family, relatives and friends to the 15th annual reunion on Saturday, Octobor 6, 2018 at the Lion’s Club Park in Stanton, KY. Please bring a covered dish, and plan on a fun filled day. Bring musical instruments or your voice and join in good country and gospel music. Fellowship begins at 9:30AM, and goes on all day. Dinner will be at 1PM.

Retired Teachers Meet

The Powell County Retired Teachers will meet on Friday, October 12 at Natural Bridge at noon. The guest speaker will be the lady concerning our health insurance.

West Bend First Church of God Yard Sale

West Bend First Church of God at 8861 Winchester Road, Clay City will have a church wide yard sale on Friday and Saturday, Oct 5th and 6th beginning at 8:00 a. m. with multiple booths and tables. Chili dogs, BBQ sandwiches, chips, drinks and dessert will start selling at 10:30 a. m.

PCHS Homecoming Parade

Will be Thursday, October 4 at 7:00 pm. It will begin at Whitaker Bank and end at the High School! We hope to see you there!

Free Yoga Class

As part of recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Stephanie Love, an outreach worker with GreenHouse 17a nonprofit agency that supports survivors of intimate partner abuse, will be offering a free lunch time yoga class. The class will be held 12:15 – 12:45 pm. at the library the first four Tuesdays in October (2nd, 9th, 16th, and 23rd.)

EKU Upward Bound

Accepting applications from PCHS students. Eastern Kentucky University Upward Bound, an academic, college preparatory program, is currently accepting applications from motivated freshmen, sophomores and juniors at Powell County High School. Applicants must meet eligibility requirements and must have a GPA of 2.5 or higher. Students can be nominated at upwardbound.eku.edu/nominate-student. More information about EKU Upward Bound can be found at upwardbound.eku.edu.

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW

Retirees will gather 11:30 AM, Tuesday, October 9 for lunch at the lodge in Natural Bridge State Park. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us!

2018 Farmer-Banker Field Day

The 2018 Farmer-Banker Field Day will be held at 5 p.m. on October 12 at Triple C Farms located at

1601 Woody Ware Road in Clay City. Join us for a afternoon of demonstrations and meal provided by Whitaker Bank and the Powell County Livestock producers. For more information contact the Powell County Extension Office at 606-663-6405.