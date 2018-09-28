Betty Charlotte Jones Howell, 76, widow of James Howell, died on September 22. She was born September 7, 1942 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Paul and Laura Combs Jones. Survivors include, daughter, Laura (Marvin Ray) Faulkner; grandchildren, Samuel (Brandi) Faulkner, James (Rachal) Faulkner and Donald (Samantha) Faulkner; great-grandchildren, Dakota Faulkner, Max Faulkner, Tabitha Faulkner, Amariah Faulkner and Charlotte Faulkner. Services were held on September 25 at 12 p.m. at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton by Rev. Jack Powell.

Burial was in Machpelah Cemetery with Samuel Faulkner, James Faulkner, Donald Faulkner, Charlie Barnes, Jeremy Martin, and Stuart Howell serving as pallbearers.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Billy Barnett, 56, died on September 22 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Mount Sterling. He was born September 8, 1962 in Middletown, Ohio to the late William Kendall and Betty Jean Halsey Barnett.

Survivors include, sons, Darick (Megan) Barnett, Paris and Erick Barnett, Stanton; brother, Danny (Sheila) Barnett; grandchildren, Payton Barnett, Lani Barnett, Courtney Barnett, Parker Barnett, Jaiden Barnett, Jesse Johnson and Lilly Johnson; and a host of family and friends.

Services were held on Wednesday, September 26 at 1:00PM at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation was Tuesday after 6:00PM at the funeral home.

Burial in Resthaven Cemetery, Stanton.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Larry Wooten, 61, died on August 15 in Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Perry County, Kentucky he was a son of the late Irvine Wooten and the late Ada McIntosh Wooten.

He is survived by his son, John Wooton and his stepson, Ray Mullins of Clay City; his daughter, Martha Banks of Campton and his stepdaughter, Amanda Goodwin of Clay City; two brothers, Jimmy Wooton and Harrison Wooton of Lexington; one sister, Nancy Flinchum of Clay City along with two grandchildren and five step grandchildren.

He was buried in the Goodwin Cemetery alongside his mother, Ada Wooten, on September 19.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Whitney MacNeill, 18, of Mt. Sterling, died on September 22. She was born October 1, 1999 to Stephanie Workman Charles and George MacNeill. She was a 2018 Graduate of the Montgomery County High School.

She is survived by her mother Stephanie Workman Charles of Mt. Sterling, father George MacNeill, two brothers Glenn and Travis Asher, a sister Chelsea Polinsky, maternal Grandmother Doreen Dishion and paternal grand-parents George and Marion MacNeill .

Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at the Jeffersonville Assembly of God with Bro. Barney Bates officiating. Burial followed in the Spruce Cemetery. Pallbearers were Greg Workman, Ethan Workman, Eric Smith, Randy Smith, Jeffrey Workman, Chris Workman and Robert Workman. Honorary pallbearers were Michael Stiddom and Dylan McNally. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Margaret Spencer, 64, widow of Isom Captain Spencer, died on September 22 at the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center in Lexington. She was born May 5, 1954 in Pilot, Kentucky to the late Leonard Cleveland and Barbara Ellen Townsend Smith.

Survivors include, daughter, Tabatha Spencer; sister, Lois Kay Embry; nephews, William (Tina) Spencer and Robert Spencer. Services Thursday, September 27, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Eddie Thomas and Rev. James Harold Combs. Visitation was Wednesday 5-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in McQuinn Cemetery with Rob Little and Lee Little serving as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers serving, men from Stanton Assembly of God, Trent’s Garage Loafers, Life Adventure Camp, Dave Cade, Ceb Townsend, J L Maloney, CB Martin, Danny Hall, Ralph Higgins, and Syl Knox.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Anna L. Williams, 92, widow of Shelby Williams, of Adams Ridge Road, Clay City, died on September 24 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born March 20, 1926 to the late Willie and Lillie Trent Pelfrey. Anna was a retired housekeeper for Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester.

Survivors include, sons, David Williams and Larry (Peggy) Williams; daughters, Patty (Glen) Patrick, Judy (Denny)Faulkner, and Shirlene Bennett; 11 grandchildren, Boyd Patrick, Brian Patrick, Gwen Murphy, Jason Williams, Keith Williams, Jennifer Paige, Haley Lovell, Riley Anderson, Katelyn Williams, Lee Ann Williams, and Heather Chandler; 10 great grandchildren; And a special niece, Lois White.

Services will be held on September 29 at 11:00 A.M. at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton by Rev. Gary Willoughby and Rev. Marion Brewer. Visitation Friday 5-9pm at the funeral home.

Burial in Patton Cemetery, Black Creek Road, Clay City with Keith Williams, Jason Williams, Brian Patrick, Terry Paige, Riley Anderson, and Dakota Murphy serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Staff at Stanton Nursing Center, Congregation at Powells Valley Baptist Church, Hospice East Staff, Clark Regional Medical Center Staff, Phillip Stone, Denny Faulkner, Charles Faulkner, Marion Brewer, Bob Mays, Junior King, Michael Stamper, Mike Roberts, and Steve Hale.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.