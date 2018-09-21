Shawn Glover

By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staffwriter

On September 10 just after 9 a.m. Shawn Glover reportedly forced his way into a home in Stanton and claimed he was moving in with of his two children and their mother (his girlfriend).

Later he advised he was going to shoot the unnamed woman in front of the children” with a sawed off shotgun he had in his possession. The woman told law enforcement every time she attempted to leave Glover would block her exit with the weapon in hand.

The woman was able to escape with the children sometime after 6 p.m. and managed to contact law enforcement.

An Emergency Protective Order was filed at around 7 p.m.

The woman returned home briefly to turn off the water hose and pick up some personal items when Glover suddenly ran through the back door pinning the woman against the wall while covering her mouth. The woman told Glover the police were watching the home and he should leave. Glover responded by telling her he would be watching before before he turned and fled the scene.

Law enforcement attempted to locate Glover but were unable to find him, however, they did recover his weapon.

Glover is reportedly being charged with first degree burglary, possession of a weapon by a felon, terroristic threatening and unlawful imprisonment.

Law enforcement is asking if you know the whereabouts of Shawn Glover to contact police immediately by just dialing 911.