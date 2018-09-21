Elizabeth Mansfield, 76, formerly of Stanton, died on August 28 at the Signature Nursing Home in Bowling Green. She was born May 30, 1942 in Winchester to Ernest and Emerine Hopper. She was a house wife.

She is survived by four sons Charles Mansfield of Cleveland, OH, Duane Mansfield of Wellington, North Carolina, Richard Mansfield of Stanton, Thomas Mansfield of Cleveland, OH, daughter Ann Saluppo Antonio of Cleveland, OH, two brothers Russell Hopper of Winchester, Wayne Hopper of Franklin, KY and a sister Mavis Spencer of Clay City. She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Emerine Hopper, husband Cecil Mansfield, three brothers Charles, Bill and Thurlon Hopper and a sister Margret Griffith.

There will be a private family service at a later date. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.

Louis Christopher Fischer, of Clay City formerly of Buffalo, New York died on September 1 after a short illness. He was born May 18, 1950 in Buffalo, New York to George and Philomena Fischer. He was a member The Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Buffalo, he was a former concrete mason and was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved his football team the Buffalo Bills. He spent the last year of his life enjoying the peaceful scenery of what he referred to as “God’s Country”.

He leaves behind his daughter Elsa Fischer of Georgia and son Louis Fischer JR. of New York, several grandchildren, a brother George Fischer of Georgia, two sisters his twin Diane Gee of New York, Ellen Fischer Hood and her husband Jimmy of Clay City, many nieces and nephews and his dog Suzie. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Philomena Fisher, and his younger brother Frank Fischer.

A graveside service was held on September 3 at the Hood Family Cemetery in Clay City with Bro. Michael Young officiating.

Pallbearers were Anthony Fischer, Lee Purcell, Clifford Barnett, Michael Barnett, and Ricky Hood.

Honorary Pallbearers were Michael Young, Jimmy Hood and George Fischer. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.