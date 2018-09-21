Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission

City of Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission’s regular scheduled meeting is the 3rd Monday of every month at 5pm at Stanton City Hall located at 98 Court Street.

The Public Library is taking donations

of VERY GENTLY used DVD’s and Blu-ray discs as payment towards any fines and fees you may have on your library account! Bring those discs in that are just gathering dust on your shelf and pay off those old fines! Please, no damaged or scratched discs- the director has the final say on accepting or rejecting any discs.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park.

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Meetings are held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks thereafter at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15, Suite #6 in Campton, KY. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton, Ky.

R&R Christian Youth Center

At 194 Sunset Drive on Adams Ridge in Clay City will be hosting a Youth Event every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month from 6:00-8:00pm. Concessions will be available. Age group: 4th grade- 12th grade. Cost: Free. Chaperones will be on site.

Celebrate Recovery

Meets on Fridays 7-9pm (with dinner starting at 6) at Clay City First Church of God, 3200 Main Street Clay City. We have large groups for all from (7-8pm), and small groups (from 8-9pm) for men’s life issues and chemical dependency (as one group), women’s chemical dependency, women’s life issues, parents of adult children in addiction, and Celebration Place– kid’s group for ages 5-13, and childcare for kids 4 and under. Dinner and childcare is provided free of charge. We are a valid 12-step recovery group recognized by the court system and rehabilitation facilities. We offer help and support for people in need of recovery from chemical dependency, as well as a wide array of life issues: anxiety, depression, grief, loss, food issues, and many others. FMI contact April Smith (859) 771-5527.

Attention Veterans

A veterans benefits field representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, KY on the first Thursday each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information please call 858-497-6444 to speak with a veterans field representative.

The Powell County Tourism Commission

The Powell County Tourism Commission meeting dates have changed and will now meet the fourth Thursday every month at the Slade Welcome Center.

Seeking Vendors

The Main Street Market Craft and Vendor Fair is accepting vendor applications. The fair will be at the Estill County Fairbarn on September 29. Anyone interested in being a vendor should contact Brittany Sparks at 606-975-0764

Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority

(KHEAA) will be at Powell County High School to assist seniors with planning their futures and applying for financial aid. October 4: FAFSA Workshop with Seniors (Parents welcome), October 8: College Application Day with Seniors For more information contact Joplin Rice by calling 502-229-1147 or by emailing jrice@kheaa.com

Community Yard Sale

Community Yard Sale at Stanton City Park from 9am-4pm on Friday, October 12th and Saturday, October 13th. If you are interested in setting up, contact Stephanie Faulkner at 606-663-6474 or cityofstanton@kymail.com, LeAndre Knox at leandreknox@gmail.com.

Stone Reunion

The Annual Stone Reunion will be held on Sunday, September 30, 2018, at the Clay City Community Center in Clay City. Bring a basket lunch and join us for great food and fellowship. Table service (plates, forks, etc.) will be provided. Friends and relatives are invited! Lunch will be served at 1PM. Please mark your calendars!

Booth-Shoemaker Reunion

The annual Booth-Shoemaker Reunion will be held on Saturday, October 6 at Grace Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy at 755 E. College Avenue in Stanton. All family and friends are invited to come spend the day socializing and reminiscing. Bring a covered dish, family photos and memories to share! We look forward to seeing you!

Powell County Tourism Commission

The Powell County Tourism Commission has changed its monthly meeting date to the fourth Wednesday of the month. The meetings will be held at the Slade Welcome Center at 5 p.m.

Stanton Baptist Church

Stanton Baptist Church Invites You To Celebrate 75 years of ministry in the Stanton community. Enjoy Great preaching, music & fellowship, followed by a country BBQ, and all the fixings. September 30th @ 10:30 AM.