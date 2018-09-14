Alexandra Grace Gulley

By CECIL PERGRAM

Editor

This years 56th Miss Powell Contest featured 10 local beauties vying for the crown but in the end it was Alexandra Grace Gulley who came away with the title of the 2018 Miss Powell County.

Gulley was joined on stage by other finalists first-runner-up Allison Mackenzie Adkins, second runner-up Kaylee Rose Miller, and third runner-up Jillian Faith Hummelgard.

In addition, to being named Miss Powell County Alexandra Gulley also took home awards for Most Poise, Best Personality and Best Hair.

Peyton Derickson was awarded the Miss Congeniality Award. Kaylee Rose Miller received awards for Best Eyes, Best Smile and Most Talent. Allison Mackenzie Adkins was awarded Most Photogenic and Best Formal Wear. Julian Faith Hummelgard took home the award given out for Best Swimwear.

The master of ceremonies at this years event was WKYT’s Victor Puente who is a Powell County native.