Jean Bowen, 76, died on September 6, 2018 at Saint Joseph Hospital, Mount Sterling, KY. Born in Williamsburg, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Lagene Burr and the late Hazel King Burr. Jean was a former teacher’s assistant at Bowen Elementary School and an active member of the Powell County Senior Citizens Center.

She is survived by one son, Billy (Ellen) Bowen of Bowen, KY; one brother, Danny Burr of Stanton, KY and four grandchildren: Brandon (Ava) Bowen, Dustin Robert Bowen, Alexa Bowen and Sean Ryan and the late General James Patton Bowen.

A memorial gathering was held for Jean Bowen on September 8, at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Mary Kate (Kay) (Morton) Oldson

Daughter of the late John T and Ella (Hatton) Morton died after a long illness on Monday, August 27, 2018, in Lexington, Kentucky. She was 87.

Kay was born on August 2, 1931 in Stanton (Powell County) Kentucky, She and her husband, Eugene and daughter, June traveled and lived throughout the United States while Eugene was a Foreman on a pipeline. They settled for many years in Lexington, Kentucky and finally Georgetown, KY.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Eugene Oldson and a brother Cecil and sisters Lillian, Hazel and Patricia. They are all together again in Heaven.

She leaves behind their only daughter, June( Perry) Oldson Gillespie and two sons that circumstances separated them Roy Barnett and Tony Barnett two grandchildren, Eric A. Gillespie and David N. Gillespie.

She also leaves behind a brother, Charles “Charlie” (Diane) Morton, and a sister, Fern Morton. And many nieces and nephews and extended family.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Camp Nelson National Cemetery located in South Jessamine County Kentucky.

The family will hold a private ceremony.

Beverly Witt, 91, husband of Virginia Creech Witt, died on September 7, 2018 at the VA Medical Center, Lexington. He was born April 9, 1927 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Emmanuel Miller Witt and Edda Mae Neal Witt. He was an Army Veteran.

Survivors include, wife, Virginia Creech Witt; brother, Miller Farris (Lavela) Witt, Lafayette, TN; and sister, Marjorie Hanks, Louisville. He was preceded in death by his parents Emmanuel Miller and Edda Mae Witt, son, Michael D. Witt; and daughter, Brenda Witt Patterson. Services were held on September 10 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton by Rev. James Harold Combs. Burial in Stanton Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers serving, Ryland Ledford, Preston Nolan, Greg Crabtree, and Franklin Johnson.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of

arrangements.

Dennis L. Reed, 69, of Meridian, died on September 4 at the Brookdale Care Center of Meridian. Reed retired from Mississippi Power Company after over 27 years of service. He loved hunting, fishing, golf as well as archery in his spare time. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcat Basketball fan. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, William and Mildred Reed, and sister-in-law, Lalia Reed.

Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Melanie Reed; daughter, Shana Reed Lindon (Chris); Step-children, Shane Haynes, Dr. Leslie Kruse (Kyle), Franklin Gaddis, and Dr. Kimberly Gaddis; as well as four grandchildren. Two brothers, Jesse Reed, and Ronald Reed (Mary Lou). Special care-giver, Pam Walk, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

The family requests memorials be made to the Mississippi Chapter of The Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.

The family would also like to express special thanks to Dr. Darsey, the nurses and staff of Sta-Home Hospice and the staff of Brookdale Care Center of Meridian.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com

Leniel C. Rose, 86, widower of Nona Avalou Watson Rose died on September 5 at his residence in Stanton, KY. Born May 27, 1932, in Powell County, KY Leniel was an employee of Clark Energy for 40 years driving trucks as a lineman and Stanton foreman before his retirement. Having a tall stature and humble demeanor, Leniel was known by many as a gentle giant who could patiently and lovingly sit on a couch surrounded by boisterous grandchildren, but was also known as a master Volkswagen mechanic, a builder, a friend, a volunteer; a man able to accomplish anything he set his mind to do. But most of all, the names he loved to be known by the most was her “sweetheart husband Len” by his one and only wife Nona, “Dad” or “Daddy” by his three children, and “Papaw” or “Papaw Birdie” by his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchild. Leniel was a member of the Furnace Church of Christ and an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nona Avalou Watson Rose, mother Iva Kirkpatrick Rose, father Claude Rose, brother Milford Rose and grandson Joshua Keith Parks.

Leniel is survived by his son, Danny Rose (Lisa Johnson Rose) of Stanton; daughters Kathy Rose Bowling (Ronnie) of Las Vegas, NV and Barbara Rose Smyth (Mike) of Woodbury, TN; grandchildren: Jay Parks of Richmond, Bryan Parks (Kim Brewer Parks) of Nancy, Marissa Rose Shockey (John) of Stanton, Staci-Jo Avalou Smyth Mayberry (Keith) of Liberty, TN, Erin Faye Smyth Eisenlohr (Jordan) of Lebanon, TN, Forest Smyth of Liberty, TN, Shannon Rose (Jenny Reed Rose) of Stanton, Honorary granddaughters Brittany Osborne Fisher (Tony), Autumn Osborne Sebey (Matthew) of Bulk, England; great grandchildren: Flynn Cornett, Lincoln Shockey, Korey Shockey, Aiden Shockey, Sam Shockey, Abby Rose, Eli Rose, Kaethyn Parks, Brandon Parks, Matthew Parks, Jaycob Parks, Joshua Parks, Kilee-Jo Avalou Pollard, Jakob Mayberry, Kassandra Smyth, Katelynn Smyth, Raylan Eisenlohr and E. J. Eisenlohr and great-great grandchild Emilia Parks; brothers Garland Rose and William Rose and sister Claudine Rose Saunders.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Brad Epperson were held on September 8 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Shannon Rose, Forest Smyth, Jay Parks, Bryan Parks, Bubby Fugate and Phillip Blythe serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers were Scott Seitz, Charlotte Jones Derickson, Darlene Watson and family, Linda Jones and family, Butch Smyth, Robert Thorpe, Willie Thorpe, Everett “June Bug” Todd, Annetta Jones, Timothy Jones, Brittany Fisher, Kathy Steele, Leann Clemons, Tonita Clemons, Melissa Kirby, Marissa Shockey, Bonnie Feather, Tommy Napier, the nursing staff of Amedisys and Hospice East.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pediatric Congenital Heart Association of Kentucky, C/O Marissa Shockey, 3300 North Bend Rd., Stanton, KY 40380.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.