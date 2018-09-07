By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staffwriter

On Saturday, August 25 I went to meet with the Friends Of Powell County Pets Organization. I got to speak with Teresa Stidman, Beverly Moreland, and Panda Taylor.

They have cats and dogs available for adoption.

You need to go and meet Gadget the gray Cat.

Please find a place in your heart and homes to adopt an animal and give the a second chance to life.

If you’re unable to adopt you can still find other ways to help donate items such as, food, cleaning supplies, or even a dollar does add up.

Clay has still not been adopted out yet.

If you decide to let me know its worth a picture in the paper. Thank you for all your love for our animals.