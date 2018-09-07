Gary Baber, 66, husband of Terecia Barnett Baber, died on September 1 at home while surrounded by loved ones. He was born November 8, 1951 in Powell County, Kentucky. Survivors include, wife, Terecia Baber; daughter, Camillia (Rusty) Nolan; grandchildren, Kyla Tate Nolan, Darbi Reese Nolan, Josh (Christine) Nolan, and Chelsea Nolan; sister, Lillie (Danny) Combs; mother-in-law, Ava Barnett; brothers-in-law, Danny (Belinda) Barnett, Mark (Billie) Barnett, and Morris (Linda) Barnett; sister-in-law, Belinda (Randy) Lynn; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Reece Baber.

Services were held on September 4 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Jerry Smith and Clyde Wilson.

Burial in Powells Valley Cemetery with Darren Farmer, Brandon Farmer, Brett Farmer, Jeff Brewer, Zachary Barnett, and Mitchell Ratliff serving as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers serving, Johnny McKinney, Gretta McKinney, Saint Joseph Hospital “Infusion Girls” Sheila, Jessica, Kathy, and Jodi, Shelly Sanders APRN, April Lawson, Steve Martin, Shawn Lunce, Marvin Meredith, David Golden, Keith Profitt, and Terry Goble. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Mary Ann Hall, wife of William H. Hall, died on August 26 at her home. She was born August 2, 1960 in Montgomery County, Kentucky to Shirley Lincoln Scott and the late Geneva Townsend Scott. She was a retired bookkeeper.

Survivors include, husband, William H. Hall, Stanton; daughter, Amy Jo Rose, Stanton; son, William Scott Hall, Stanton; grandchildren, Morgan Ann Dailey and Zoey Belle Dailey, and father Shirley Lincoln Scott.. She was preceded in death by her mother and brother, Thomas Scott.

Services were held on August 30 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Brad Epperson.

Burial in Hanks Cemetery, Manning Road with Kevin Townsend, Joe Sparks, Mike Bishop, David Yeary, and James Tipton serving as pallbearers.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.