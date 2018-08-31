Rodney Franklin Crowe, 75, of Princeton, died on August 15 at his home in Caldwell County. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a National Airways Technician, designing runways and an air traffic controller. He was preceded in death by his parents James Jackson Crowe and Elsie Allen Crowe, three brothers Donville Crowe, Winfred B. Crowe, Alvin C. Crowe, one sister Candice Baxter.

Survivors include his wife Lynnie Deal Crowe of Princeton, two sons Timothy Franklin Crowe U.S. Air Force and Rachael of Charleston SC, Jerome Rickard of Madisonville, three daughters Rhonda Lee Riddle of Salt Lick KY, Kathryn Ann Crowe of Huntsville AL, Carolyn Rickard of Princeton KY, one brother Jimmy Crowe and wife Pam of Stanton Ky, four grandchildren Bryce Crowe, Cooper Crowe, Nicole Fritts, Ashley Fritts and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services were held on August 26, 2018 at AmVets Cemetery in Stanton Kentucky and a gathering at the farm afterward.

Pamela Elaine Evans, 66, widow of Elgan Thomas Evans Sr., died on August 16 at her home. She was born November 10, 1951 in Winchester, Kentucky to Owen Hall and the late Ovilla Combs Hall.

Survivors include, daughters, Shari Sewell (Franky Sharp) and Crystal (Josh) Perry; father, Owen Hall; brothers, Gary C. (Alice) Hall and Larry Hall; grandchildren, Kellee (Jackie) Turner, Noah Perry, and Emma Perry; great-grandchildren, Raelynn Turner, Kyleigh Turner, and Stevie Turner; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ovilla Hall and husband, Elgan Thomas Evans Sr..

Services were held on August 20 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Chris Williams. Honorary pallbearers Gary C. Hall, Ron Clemons, Russell Abney, Kelly Morgan, Jacob Reffitt, Gary T. Hall, Russell Evans, and members of Epperson First Church of God.

Angela “Cricket” Spencer, 56, died on August 18 at Saint Joseph Hospital, Lexington. She was born July 8, 1962 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late James and Cleda Hatton Elam. Survivors include, sons, Donald (Sandy Beth) Hale, James, Hale, and Thomas Strange; daughter, Patricia (Jerry Ray) Rowe; brother, James Elam; sisters, Wyona (Farley) Holder and Tammy Coomer; grandchildren, Aaron Dewayne Hale, Caleb Isiah Hale, Sarah Beth Hale, Joshua Ray Rowe, and Elizabeth Faith Rowe; great-grandson, Malachi James Rowe. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Cleda Elam, and brother, Jerry Elam. Services were held on August 2 by Rev. Tommy Evans.

Burial in the Watkins Cemetery.

Jo Ann Morefield, 68, wife of Clay Morefield of Clay City, KY died on August 19 at Saint Joseph Hospital, Lexington, KY. Born in Grassy Creek, KY she was the daughter of the late Daniel Lykins and Edna Couch Lykins. Jo Ann was a proud member of Mt. Parkway Church of God and the former driver of the church bus. She is survived by her husband, Clay Morefield; two sons, James Morefield of Clay City and Thomas (Bethany) Morefield of Owingsville; two sisters, Phyllis Brooks of Irvine and Judy Proctor of Stanton and two grandchildren, James Dylan Morefield and Raeann Jean Morefield. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by five brothers: John Huff, Burtis Wooten, Willie Maggard, Jerry Lykins and Charlie Lykins and by one sister, Ella Maggard.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Dale Payne were held on August 23 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue in Stanton, KY.

Burial was in Cobb Hill Cemetery, Irvine, KY with James Morefield, Thomas Morefield, Jesse Chadwick, Stacy Salleng, Bobby Barnett and John Brooks serving as active pallbearers.

Shirley Clayton Crabtree, 71, of Courtney Lane in Stanton, Kentucky died on August 24 at his residence with his family by his side. Born in Bowen, Kentucky he was a son of the late Charlie Crabtree and the late Lovel Spangler Crabtree. Shirley was a Vietnam War Army Veteran and a member of Clay City First Church of God. He was a former UAW Vice President of Rockwell International and a former superintendant of Stanton Waterworks and Sewer System. Shirley Crabtree was a Powell County Magistrate for 21 years, a driver for Hearne Trucking Company and his favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Shirlene Crabtree Axon.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Roberts Crabtree; two sons, Charlie (Leanne) Crabtree of Stanton and Travis (Stacie) Crabtree of Clay City; two brothers, Lonnie (Kim) Crabtree and Chester Crabtree both of Stanton; one sister, Geraldine (Thomas) Puckett of Clay City; six grandchildren: Amy Jordan, Samantha Crabtree, Alexandria Crabtree, Mackenzie Crabtree, RaeLynn Crabtree and Lakota Crabtree and two great grandchildren, Emma Jordan and Zola Jordan.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Brad Epperson and David Fraley will be held on August 27 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue in Stanton, KY.

Burial will be in Sissy’s Garden Cemetery at West Bend with Bobby Drake, Timmy Tipton, Charles “Punkin” Drake, Carlos Rogers, Larry Epperson, Larry Drake, Donavan Crabtree, Lawrence Crabtree and Chris Jordan serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are friends of the family.

