The Clay City Council set September 8 as the date for this years Ice Cream Social during it’s August 20 meeting.

By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

The Clay City council held a regular scheduled meeting on August 20 at the Clay City Municipal Building.

Clay City Mayor Jimmie Caudill told the council that he would like their input about where the city should be spending money from the road fund.

“When you all are traveling around if you run across any potholes or anything else bring them to our attention and this summer while it’s good and warm we will try to get repairs done that needed to be done,” Clay City Mayor Jimmie Caudill said. “Anything under $20,000 we can just get a couple of bids and just have them repaired.”

Clay City Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Roy Strange came to the meeting to let the council known the department was having problems with it’s internet and phone service at the station.

“We will check into it, unfortunately, not everything is simple as say it is when they sell it to you,” Caudill said.

Clay City Police Chief Marty Tipton was present at the meeting to provide the council updates about the city police department. Chief Tipton told the council he would like to recognize Powell County Sheriff Deputy Eddie Barnes for responding to calls within Clay City while he was handling a family emergency.

“I still got my time in but I believe that he and the Sheriff’s Office should be recognized,” Chief Tipton said.

Chief Tipton told the council that he would be attending an upcoming sexual assault investigation training during the month of November.

“It’s state mandated and every agency has to have at least one representative for this training,” Chief Tipton said.

“As far as state mandated trainings we never really even seek approval for those I’ll just tell you to go ahead go ahead and do what the state requires,” Caudill said.

Chief Tipton provided the council with statistics concerning the police department since he was appointed to his position in February. Chief Tipton told the council he has over 400 citations ranging from simple traffic violations to felony offenses and has served around 50 outstanding

warrants.

“There has been a lot of activity of the last six months and it promises to be another busy fall,” Chief Tipton said. It’s hard to access an officer’s activity but one of the surest signs is what your case load is like and how many citations you’ve issued. It’s easy to be able to show to you all that your getting what you paid for.”

“I want to commend you on your efforts I have a lot of positive reports,” Caudill said. “I appreciate the job that your doing. I’ve been here twenty years and had a lot of people work for me and I’m really pleased with how your applying yourself and stuff like that.”

“One other thing that I’ve heard a lot of is that he’s visible and people see him,” Joann Campbell told the council.

The council reviewed the job performance of Cheif Tipton over the past six months and approved a motion to give him a 75 cent raise bringing his earning up to $15.50 per hour.

Mayor Caudill told the council he a quote from Liquid Engineering in regards to cleaning water tanks.

“We have a quote from Liquid Engineering what they do is they dive into our water tanks and clean them and do whatever is required,” Caudill said. “Skinner Branch has 200,000 capacity tank and a 100,000 capacity and they recommend that we do them both. The fee is one at a discount is $2,735 and the other $2,975 the other one is $2,795. I recommend that we do this because it should be done regularly.”

Caudill told the council it would cost the city of Clay City under $6,000 to clean the water tanks. The council passed a motion to allow the city to go forward with the cleanings.

The council approved to leave the 2019 Motor Vehicle and Watercraft Tax Rates at the same rate of 15.2 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The council approved to acknowledge and accept an audit completed for the city of Clay City for the year 2016.

“I talked to the auditor and he was looking at our tourism commission that we created and he feels that it’s a entity of the city of Clay City and he recommend that it be audited as well,” Caudill said.

Clay City Attorney Scott Graham told the council he believed legal statute only required the city of Clay City to have an audit completed every four years.

“I think an audit is required once every four years for the tourism commission and I’ll talk to the auditors about it but with that type of entity like that because they don’t really bring in a significant amount of funds your required to do an audit once every four years and the state doesn’t require that annually,” Graham said.

Mayor Caudill told the council the city of Clay City needed to have a Planning and Zoning Ordinance approved by October and that they could expect to be seeing progress in regards to that ordinance in the near future.

“We will have something in place even if we have to start revamping the ordinance the very next week,” Caudill told the council.

The council agreed to pass a motion to schedule the Ice Cream Social for September 8 at the Clay City Park. The council also passed a motion to spend up to $2,000 for the cost of hosting the event.

The council agreed to recommend the of Bobby Carmichael as the city of Clay City’s representative on a committee to be established to a board regarding alcohol beverage control in Powell County.

The council approved to accept minutes from July 16, July 19 and August 13.

The council approved water and sewer adjustments

The council approved financial statements for the months of April, May and June.

The council approved a motion to transfer $129 from the drug fund to general fund.

The council approved a motion to transfer $4,871.05 from the restaurant tax fund to the general fund.

The council approved a motion to transfer $15,439.51 from the sewer fund to the general fund.

The council approved a motion to transfer $11,012.96 from the water fund to the general fund.