Melvin Brewer, 70, of Clay City died on August 11 at the Stanton Nursing Home. He was born January 29, 1948 in Campton to Letcher and Carrie Brewer. He was a retired Fork lift operator for Leggett and Platt.

He is survived by a daughter Cynthia Brewer Gullady and her husband Larry of Lexington, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren, four brothers Paul Brewer and wife Deloris, Pearl Brewer and wife Clara Ann, Kenny Brewer and wife Sharon, George Brewer and wife Louise, two sisters Norma Briscoe and husband Donnie and Brenda Barnes and husband Tracy. He was preceded in death by his parents Letcher and Carrie Brewer, two brothers Howard and Porter Brewer, three sisters Minnie Bell, Louise Leach and Maudie Spencer. Funeral services were held on August 14 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel.

Kenneth Hall, 88, of Clay City, died on August 14 at his residence. He was born April 2, 1930 to Lenard and Paula Hall. He was a Proud Veteran of the United States Navy, a life time member of the Am Vets, he retired from G E where he worked 21 years and was a small business owner where he ran the Clay City Chevron.

He is survived by his partner of 21 years Margaret Drake of Clay City, brother H C Hall of Slade, two sisters Linda Hall, of Stanton, and Rita Marsh of Stanton. He was preceded in death by his parents Lenard and Paula Hall and a brother Gene Darrell Hall.

A Memorial service was held on August 14 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel.

Dorothy Patrick, 76, widow of Say Patrick, died on August 12 at Baptist Health in Lexington. She was born October 19, 1941 in Yeadiss, Kentucky to the late Gordon and Lola Collins Kilburn. She was a retired CMS factory worker and a member of the House of Deliverance. Survivors include, sons, Sammy (Terressa) Patrick and Michael (Nywanda) Patrick, both of Clay City; daughter, Judy Bellamy, Huntsville, Alabama; brothers, James Kilburn and Ernest Kilburn; sister, Mollie Couch; grandchildren, Hunter Abner, Logan Bellamy, Lisa Toath, Lewis Wright, Alex Jones, Josh Jones, and Cody Jones; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Services were held on August 16 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton.

Burial in Wireman Cemetery with Cody Jones, Alex Jones, Josh Jones, Lewis Wright, Frank Toath, and Neal Sparks serving as pallbearers.

Harold Rogers, 88, of Versailles, died on August 18 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born in Stanton, August 8, 1930 to Marcus and Effie Rogers. He was a retired farmer.

He is survived by four sons Raymond Rogers and his wife Brenda of Versailles, David Rogers and wife Kathy of Versailles, Bill Rogers of Versailles, Danny Rogers and his wife Kimberly of Irvine, three daughters Cheryl Roberts and her husband George of Versailles, Janice Pelfrey and husband Bobby of Stanton, Carol Rogers of Versailles, sixteen grandchildren, thirty four great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Marcus and Effie Rogers, a daughter Effie Rogers Bennett, three grandchildren Chris Roberts, Justin Rogers, Francesca Rogers, seven brothers Horace Rogers, Newt Rogers, Thurman Rogers, Bill Rogers, Hezzie Rogers. Daman Rogers, Rushin Rogers, two sister Myrtie Rogers and Mary Jane Hall.

A Graveside service were held on August 22 at the Mountain Spring Cemetery in Stanton.

Brian Orlan Sparks, 42, of Stanton died on August 11. Brian was born in Winchester on June 5, 1976 to Orlan Sparks and the late Betty Carol Catrine.

Brian worked as a stone mason and was of the Christian faith. He loved to go hiking and anything else that gave him the opportunity to be out in the woods. Brian also liked to fish and work on cars. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his sons Logan and Caleb Sparks, both of Salyersville, his sons mother Olivia Marsh (Charles) also of Salyersville, his father Orlan Sparks of Stanton and a multitude of aunts and uncles.

