Madeline Murray

Madeline Murray will be competing in the 2018 Kentucky State Fair Coca Cola Talent Contest in Louisville.

The Coca-Cola Talent Classic showcases the incredible skills of 13 to 21 year-olds, who have already competed in sanctioned preliminary contests across the state

Murray won second-place at the preliminaries held last year at the 2017 Powell County Fair.

She will be performing a violin solo of “He’s a Pirate” from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

Madeline Murray is the 13 year old daughter of Autumn and Jimmy Murray.

Maddie is a freshman at Powell County High School and plays clarinet in the PCHS band. She was a member of the All-District Symphonic Band during the 2017-2018 school year.

Murray has been studying violin for seven years and is a member of the Central Kentucky Youth Orchestra in Lexington, KY where she has been a member for four years. Maddie enjoys singing and playing violin and ukulele at various venues across state.

She hopes to perform her best and proudly represents Powell County in the 2018 Kentucky State Fair.